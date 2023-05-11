15 Boston staycation packages that make sticking around fun

The downside to living in Boston? It’s that we don’t think to vacation at our own hotels — and we have so many great ones. You might want to save gas money and make your next vacation a staycation. We’ve rounded up 15 fun hotel packages that make sticking around fun.

Walk this way to the boutique rock-inspired Verb Hotel by Fenway Park, where music lovers can play guitars in the lobby. Grab your sweetheart for the “All You Need Is Love” package: chilled champagne for two, artisanal chocolates, and love tunes on vinyl. Rock zebra-print bathrobes for a trip to the outdoor heated pool. There are various types of guest rooms, as well as custom-made boutique trailers for that band-on-the-run vibe. Add $85. 1271 Boylston St. 617-566-4500 theverbhotel.com

CHEERS TO BEER

At the color-splashed, dog-friendly Studio Allston, imbibe and relax with their Bed & Beer Package. Score four local craft-brewed beers, snacks, a complimentary upgrade to a suite (based on availability), and a gift card to Broken Records, Boston Landing’s hip beer hall. Go for the brews and board games, stay for the carnitas tacos and Parmesan truffle tots. Price depends on room. 1234 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. 617-206-1848. hotelstudioallston.com

A suite at the Studio Allston Hotel.

CHOOSE-YOUR-ADVENTURE

The Whitney, a 65-room dog-friendly luxury hotel on Charles Street, offers a 15 percent off New England resident rate with a valid ID, as well as some fun packages (170 Charles St. 617-367-1866, www.whitneyhotelboston.com). The offers can’t be combined, but you might:

Walk to work: Bostonians are in the unique position to take advantage of their 50 percent off Sunday nights. Pack your work clothes, and wake up Monday morning ready to go. (Although you don’t have to check out until noon, so maybe you’ve “got a dentist appointment” that Monday.)

Paint and picnic : Unleash your inner artist while enjoying a picnic with their : Unleash your inner artist while enjoying a picnic with their Sip & Paint package. The $99 add-on includes a charcuterie picnic, canned cocktails, blanket, and a painting kit to take to the banks of the Charles. You don’t have to be a guest for this one — you and your crew can just buy the $99 package and go paint the afternoon away over cheese and drinks.

Get your science on: A Museum of Science package includes museum tickets for two adults and one kiddo. (Rates depend on room.) After a soaking up planetarium shows, and exploring ancient caves via IMAX, head back to the hotel to find your “space exploration cookie-decorating kit,” a galaxy projector in the room, and a rocket ship tent with glow-in-the-dark sheets.

Art and food lovers: The The Art Lovers package includes two passes to the MFA and $50 toward on-site Peregrine, inspired by Catalonia, Sardinia, Sicily, and New England. Pre or post art-viewing, you might brunch on medialunas with butter and jam. Lunch on warm marinated olives, Catalan tomato bread with jamón serrano, pepperoncini, chili flake; reginetti pomodoro. Dinner? Perhaps duck confit with fennel cream and persimmon; paella di alghero with fregola, mussels, shrimp, and clams.

Peregrine at The Whitney Hotel. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

PUPPY LOVE

Their canine ambassador has her own Instagram page (Cori Copley loves belly rubs), so you better believe the Fairmont Copley Plaza has a pup package. Treat your dog to the Fairmont Furiend package, which includes made-in-Massachusetts treats from Boston Barkery, a dog bed and bowl in-room, 20 percent in-store discount to Boston Barkery, a free “Brush & Go” at dog spa Onyva — and your pet featured on a @CoriCopley Instagram story, according to the website. Promo code: POOCH. Rates vary depending on room and day. 138 St. James Ave. 617-267-5300. fairmont.com

Pamper your dog with The Revere’s HosPAWtality Pet Package, which includes pet beds, dog bowls, treats at check-in, and an in-room puppy menu, according to their website. 200 Stuart St. 617-482-1800. reverehotel.com

At the Mandarin Oriental, dogs get a deluxe doggie sofa, food and water dishes, a “wag bag” of gifts and treats, an in-room dog menu, and a “private shopping consultation and fitting” with Fish & Bone canine concierge, according to their website. Rate depends on room. 776 Boylston St., 617-535-8888. mandarinoriental.com

A view of the lobby of the Revolution Hotel in Boston. Christopher Muther/Globe staff

FREE MUSEUM PASSES

The hip Revolution Hotel offers a sweet deal if you haven’t been to Boston’s Museum of Science or New England Aquarium since your school field trip days. With their “Land & See” package, you’ll snag two adult tickets to the Museum of Science and two adult tickets to the New England Aquarium with a one-night stay, according to their website.

Though if you’re a teacher, student, or artist, you may instead want to take advantage of a 20-percent room discount with “Innovators Welcome,” according to its website. 40 Berkeley St. 617-848-9200. therevolutionhotel.com

SHIV ROY VIBES

“Succession” fans can pretend they’re a Roy kid at XV Beacon. The five-star dog-friendly Beacon Hill hotel was named among the top 50 hotels in the world, a top 10 in the United States, and the best hotel in Boston, according to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards.

There’s a marble staircase, a caged-glass elevator, 400-thread-count sheets, cashmere throws, marble bathrooms, heated towel racks, rainforest shower heads, in-room fireplaces, Jacuzzi bathtubs — you get the idea. You and your loved one might want to check out the “Romance on the Hill” package to see why Forbes named XV the “Best Romantic Hotel In Boston.” It includes early check-in and late check-out, champagne, a rose-petal turn-down service, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Or, if you want to spoil yourself a little longer, stay two nights (or more) and take advantage of their “Spring Into Luxury” package — 15 percent off the best available rate per night. Rates vary. 15 Beacon St. 877-XVBEACON. xvbeacon.com

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

