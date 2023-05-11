Art and inspiration on Martha’s Vineyard

Please tell us about yourselves and your connection to Martha’s Vineyard.

Authors Tamara Weiss and Amanda Benchley share an unabashed love affair with the people and places that make Martha’s Vineyard unique. Their new book coming May 30, “Vineyard Folk: Creative People and Places of Martha’s Vineyard” (Abrams, $50), probes the artistic and creative life of the island’s painters, potters, poets, musicians, photographers, filmmakers, writers, and actors. We asked the authors for their thoughts on how visitors to the Vineyard can tap into a little of the magic of the artistic community.

AB: I first started spending real time on the island in the summer of 2018 and quickly fell under its spell. Luckily for me, my friend Tamara took me under her wing and introduced me to this amazing community.

TW: My parents have a house in the town of Aquinnah where I’ve been going since I was a baby. Twenty-eight years ago I moved here full-time with my then-husband and twin baby boys. I opened a store called Midnight Farm in Vineyard Haven. That’s where I met everyone I know.

AB: It was a legendary store. Everybody talks about what a special place it was.

What prompted you to write this book?

AB: I had spent 20 years in the Hamptons and was surprised to find all these pockets of creativity on the Vineyard. Some artists are working so hard to be able to stay on the island. I thought it was very special and not what people think of when they think of Martha’s Vineyard.

TW: Amanda suggested we write a book and I jumped right in.

Amanda Benchley. Handout

What makes Martha’s Vineyard so inspiring to creative folks of all kinds?

TW: The obvious is the natural beauty: the beaches, the sunsets, the walking trails. But really it’s the tight-knit community including the numerous artists and creatives. This book is a very small sampling of that community. There’s quite a history of creative people on this island. But it’s getting increasingly difficult for people to afford to live here. We may be at risk of losing some members of this truly special and soulful community.

Several artists in the book mention Lambert’s Cove, Squibnocket Beach, Eastville Beach, and Lucy Vincent Beach as particularly inspiring. Are there other areas that you are particularly fond of?

TW: I go out by foot whenever I can. That’s the best way to see the Vineyard. Numerous walking and hiking trails crisscross the island. The Land Bank and Sheriff’s Meadow are two wonderful conservation organizations. They do an excellent job of preserving and marking the trails.

I also love to walk around the Gay Head Cliffs in Aquinnah. It’s the most beautiful place in the world. You can park in the lot and walk down to Gay Head Town Beach. Wasque Beach on Chappaquiddick at the other end of the island is also lovely. You can take a bike over on the ferry.

Tamara Weiss. Handout

AB: Tamara’s based in Chilmark and I’m in Katama. I like morning walks around Katama Bay looking across to Norton Point Beach. Up island, I like the trails around the Brickyard off North Road and the Island Folk Pottery Trail which is open to the public. It’s about a quarter-mile loop with the work of potters Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff — who are featured in the book — hidden throughout.

TW: We photographed the artists in the book in their favorite places, which is a beautiful section of the book.





What are some of the best places for visitors to meet artists and perhaps purchase their work?

TW: One great way to find out what’s happening is to check the listings in the Martha’s Vineyard Times and The Vineyard Gazette. There are lots of galleries on Martha’s Vineyard, including some owned by artists in the book. When there’s an art opening, all of the artists show up. You’ll also find artists at the Artisan Festival at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. There are artists at the Saturday and Wednesday Chilmark Flea Market. Krishana Collins, who grows flowers, and Lexie Roth and Eva Faber of Goldie’s Rotisserie Food Truck are usually at the Saturday and Wednesday farmer’sfarmers’ markets at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury.

AB: When people get off the ferry in Oak Bluffs they should look closely at the mural in the terminal. It’s by Margot Datz. She’s a local painter and the mural is full of iconic Martha’s Vineyard images.

TW: That’s one of numerous public works that Margot has done, including the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, the Net Result in Vineyard Haven, and public libraries. Keep your eyes open for Margot Datz’s work.

What about other art forms?

TW: There are a lot of documentary and feature filmmakers on the island. We’re lucky to have several extraordinary film festivals. The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival takes place in August in Oak Bluffs. The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival runs in March, but they also screen films at the summer drive-in theater at the YMCA in Oak Bluffs and the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. The Martha’s Vineyard Film Center has a beautiful theater in Vineyard Haven. The filmmakers or actors who live here often participate in a Q&A discussion post-screening.

Are there museums that visitors should not miss?

TW: Do not come to Martha’s Vineyard without going to the Aquinnah Cultural Center to learn about the history of the Wampanoag people. It’s in the beautiful old Vanderhoop Homestead that was converted into this museum.

AB: It was the family homestead of Juli Vanderhoop, who owns the Orange Peel Bakery, and her niece, Tiffany Vanderhoop, an incredible jeweler whose father is Wampanoag. The culture informs her jewelry design.

TW: The newly restored Martha’s Vineyard Museum curates beautiful shows and hosts live music and other events. The Rose Styron Garden is a lovely tribute to the poet and human rights activist who just turned 95. It’s a contemplative place for people to go, sit, and ponder.

Where would visitors hear live music?

TW: Pathways Arts has a lot of music at the Chilmark Tavern. I just went the other night and saw Kate Taylor and Isaac Taylor perform. Offshore Ale and the Ritz MV in Oak Bluffs have live music. So does the Port Hunter in Edgartown. The Yard is an extraordinary dance center in the heart of Chilmark. They have the most beautiful dance performances as well as host music nights.

Where do artists like to eat and hang out?

TW: The island is so casual that many artists have potluck dinners. Otherwise, visitors might find them at the Orange Peel Bakery in Aquinnah, 7afoods in West Tisbury, and the Scottish Bakehouse in Vineyard Haven because there’s a little outside sitting area. In Edgartown, Rosewater is the gathering spot where you might see an Alan Whiting painting on the wall.

What do you hope people take away from this book?

TW: I hope that people will find these artists, their work, and their stories inspiring. This is a community that contributes so much to the true fabric of Martha’s Vineyard. So many talented people are not in the book and we want to give a shout out to them as well. This island is full of terrific artists and we need to find a way to keep them here.

AB: Like Tamara said, this is a love letter to a community. People shouldn’t think Martha’s Vineyard is all about Bloody Marys and tennis rackets.

Interview was edited and condensed. Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

