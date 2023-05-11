Artists on an island, bike trips in the canyon, and fully charged adventures

See Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musicians, funk legends, and even one of America’s top humor writers at the 2023 Martha’s Vineyard Summer Concert Series (tickets on sale now). The series begins with a performance by Grammy recipient and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jorma Kaukonen, a pioneer of psychedelic rock who founded Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, on June 10 and 16. The Allman Betts Band shares original music from its two recent albums and songs from the members’ solo projects, July 10, while Galactic takes the stage July 11, drawing on songs from 10 albums and experience from 22 performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, among other events. Catch the high-energy Massachusetts band Crooked Coast July 13, when the group combines punk, rock, reggae, hip-hop, and pop into an entertaining show. And don’t miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Dave Mason on July 18, the Wallflowers on July 29, and music legend Livingston Taylor Aug. 11. Other performers include Emma Lovewell (July 25), who was raised on Martha’s Vineyard and is now a New York-based health and wellness expert, and David Sedaris (Aug. 1), an unforgettable humor writer and satirist who’s a master at addressing the human condition. Ticket prices and venues vary — see website. www.mvconcertseries.com .

Cool bike trips at the Grand Canyon

Take your family on a mountain bike and camping adventure along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and enjoy the inspiring views and cool temps of this high-altitude region, which sits at about 9,200 feet. Escape Adventures takes participants of all ages — even younger kids — on a five-day trip that includes single-track riding to Monument Point overlook, hiking into the canyon on backcountry trails, pedaling through Ponderosa pine and Aspen groves in Kaibab National Forest, and along the more challenging Rainbow Rim Trail, which connects five large points of land that overhang the canyon. At night, you’ll stay in public campgrounds or remote backcountry camping areas, all with dynamite views and showers (private solar showers included for backcountry camps). The trip begins and ends in St. George in southern Utah. Escape Adventures provides healthy homemade meals, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, ground transportation, group gear, camping fees, permits, and park fees — all included in the price. Add to that two trip leaders, a mobile first aid and mechanic station, spare bikes, and support vehicles. Just cover your own airfare to St. George (consider flying into Las Vegas and taking the Salt Lake Express shuttle or a bus to St. George, roughly two hours away, for the cheapest travel option) and your bike rental. Prices start at $1,349 per person. Trips run from May through October. 800-596-2953, escapeadventures.com.

Zendure’s new ultra-portable SuperBase Pro 2000 has an impressive 14 outlets and can keep even the most power-hungry devices charged up, such as laptops, mini fridges, coffee makers, toasters, and electric griddles (and even a hairdryer, if you must). It’s perfect for off-the-grid travel — and as a backup power station for summer cabins or off-season during winter storms. Zendure

Stay charged up while adventuring

Take all your gadgets on your summer adventures and keep them recharged with Zendure’s new ultra-portable SuperBase Pro 2000. This mini power station has an impressive 14 outlets, including one car, three DC, and six AC outlets (ranging from 100 to 2,000 watts), and four USB-C ports (two 20-watt max, two 100-watt max). It can support the most power-hungry devices such as laptops, mini fridges, coffee makers, toasters, and electric griddles (and even a hairdryer, if you must). If you’re truly living off the grid and need extra power, use the Zendure app and the company’s patented AmpUp technology to power devices that require up to 3,000 watts — power tools and induction cookers. The SuperBase Pro 2000 packs a lot of power in a small unit that easily wheels around like a carry-on bag — thanks to its durable wheels and telescoping handle — and takes up little space in your car or camper van. Charge the power station through your vehicle’s 12-volt port (adapter not included), from an AC power source, or using Zendure’s compatible 200-watt solar panel. The 6.1-inch LCD screen displays everything from percentage of charge, temperature warnings, and current input and output levels to WiFi strength. The SuperBase Pro 2000 has a built-in 4G connection ($120 per year) so you can track the unit’s location and its power status (among other features) using the app. The unit weighs about 48 pounds, while the solar panel weighs about 18.7 pounds — totally worth it for off-the-grid adventuring. Best of all, the SuperBase Pro won’t become a heavy paperweight during the off season: Use it to power your laundry machine or refrigerator, for instance, if you lose power during a winter storm. $999 power station; $549.99 for 200-watt solar panel that packs into a slim case with a handle for easy portability. zendure.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.