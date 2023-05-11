Paolo’s in Saugus is like going to the North End, but with free parking

The back story Delios, 62, has been in the business since he was a boy and helped his parents at Tony’s Spa, a diner they owned in Bellingham Square, Chelsea. After Paolo’s closed in Charlestown, he spent several years at Kane’s, then in the beginning of February, opened the 50-seat place in Saugus with business partners Jen Chase-Corwin and Mike Caster. Delios is Greek American but grew up in Saugus, which he says was predominantly Italian, and “I’d watch my buddies’ mums cook and practice that stuff at home.”

Why Because it’s owned by Paul Delios, who co-owned Paolo’s in Charlestown for two decades, Meze Estiatorio , also in Charlestown, and who is part of the family that owns Kane’s Donuts .

Paolo's restaurant owner Paul Delios (left) and chef Rigoberto Cartagena pose for a portrait in the Paolo's dining room in Saugus. Laurie Swope

What to eat Margarita pizza, made with dough aged for several days. The tomato sauce is light, the basil and sea salt added judiciously, and the only other ingredient is fresh mozzarella. Chicken Milanese is coated in a crisp panko crust and comes with lemon-caper sauce. It’s set beside risotto and an arugula and roasted cherry tomato salad. The risotto feels like too much food on the plate, but every dish here is substantial. A hearty pasta in a heaping serving, called ”the nonna,” mixes meatballs and pork sausage with rigatoni. You’ll also find the meatballs in house marinara as an appetizer, along with charred octopus, grilled shrimp on polenta, and warm olives. Delios’s bread pudding is deliciously soaked with custard (the fresh bread on the table, from which the pudding is made, should have more flavor).

Chicken Milanese on risotto at Paolo's in Saugus. Laurie Swope

What to drink House cocktails include a Spicy Italian with tequila, pomegranate liqueur, and agave, and a pistachio martini called The Jadeite. Though the restaurant has a mom-and-pop vibe, the wine list, mostly Italian, is heavy with bottles from large commercial properties.

The takeaway Tucked away in its strip mall in Saugus, where there’s plenty of free parking, Paolo’s has managed to replicate a North End eatery. Familiar Italian American specialties, made by Paolo and his longtime chef Rigoberto Cartagena (the two have worked together for over two decades), are generous and intended to please customers. “Because we’re a scratch kitchen,” reads the menu, “our recipes are highly customizable.” Cartagena’s sister, Sandra, the general manager, is often the welcoming host at the door. Like the best of the North End, servers banter and don’t forget a thing you need, tables are close together so you can chat with your next-door neighbors if you see something over there you might want to order, and you leave satisfied and happy. 304 Lincoln Ave., Unit E, Saugus, 781-666-3581, www.mypaolos.com

The Budino di pane at Paolo's. Laurie Swope





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.