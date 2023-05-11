Scores opens in the West End, and Government Center goes glam with Caveau

Government Center is getting glamorous: Caveau is now open (1 Center Plaza), serving a French-Polynesian-inspired menu: Tahitian French bread pizza topped with pineapple chicken or miso lobster; banana fritters; prawns in vanilla-coconut sauce, served in a moss-and-flower-filled cavern. It’s new from the COJE Management Group, the team behind nightlife destinations like Lolita and Yvonne’s . Visit Thursday through Saturday until 2 a.m. Sleepy partygoers should consider visiting on Thursdays, when dancing starts at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

Openings : The Fours Restaurant & Sports Bar is now officially Scores (166 Canal St.). Scores has big sneakers to fill: The original space opened in 1976 and catered to generations of hard-drinking fans before closing in 2020. Scores has been fully renovated, but it’s still a sports bar at heart: dine amid memorabilia and jerseys, beneath the roar of 33 big-screen TVs and 50 speakers. Next-gen touches include a refreshed menu from executive chef Humberto Gallardo ( Abe & Louie’s , Grill 23 ). Try tater tot poutine; pork belly bao buns and seaweed salad; and flatbreads named for local athletes. Visit daily until 2 a.m.

Momma’s Grocery + Wine is on the brink of opening, says owner Danielle Pattavina. The North Cambridge shop (2304 Massachusetts Ave.) will have a takeout window for coffee and soft serve, pantry staples, a healthy supply of Austrian and German wines, seasonal delicacies, and lots of local produce. Before Momma’s, Pattavina ran the Beach Plum on Martha’s Vineyard and also worked at wine bar Rebel Rebel.

Southern-style supper club Grace by Nia graces the Seaport this week (60 Seaport Blvd.), new from Nia Grace (Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen) and Big Night Entertainment (Empire, The Grand). Enjoy Creole seafood gumbo, fried oysters, oxtail and grits, and fried green tomato salad while listening to live jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and soul. Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m.; brunch service starts over Memorial Day weekend.

Beverage director Eileen Elliott poured wine for customers at the Tasting Counter in Somerville. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe/file

Closings: Somerville’s 20-seat Tasting Counter (14 Tyler St.) will close at the end of May.

“Our landlord, Aeronaut Brewing Company, notified us a few weeks ago that they will not renew our lease, a decision that will forever close the door to Tasting Counter. We were devastated when we heard the news,” owners Peter and Ginhee Ungár wrote in a farewell e-mail. “Tasting Counter is our life’s work, the livelihood of our staff, and a hub for our guests and community partners.”

The restaurant opened to curiosity and acclaim in 2015, serving monkfish with milk jam fennel, custard-filled eggshells made with kelp, and duck liver and black olive macarons, all through a ticketed system wherein the daily menu was a surprise. On a happier note, Ginhee Ungár tells me that they plan to expand beyond Somerville, promising to reemerge in a more pastoral setting.

“A more rural setting will create the opportunity to build our family home, our restaurant, residences for our staff and guests, a culinary learning environment, and land to farm and forage. An exact location is pending based on what we’re able to find that supports these initiatives, but the one thing that is for certain is that we will reopen and continue the work that we’ve only just begun,” she says.













