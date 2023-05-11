The AAPI History I Carry With Me: Brad Czarnowski

There are times when those tees translate to donating resources to schools and youth programs. Sometimes it means a day to celebrate an artist or rally around a vision. And Czarnowski is on the presses making it happen with hip-hop playing in the background and a joyful demeanor.

AWOL Print Shop is where everyone from Frank the Butcher and Problak to brands like Topo Chico bring their visions to life. More than that, there’s a community aspect to the shop.

For almost a decade, he’s been learning the craft of screen printing. It started with his best friend, Peter Lam, owner of AWOL streetwear and sneaker boutique in Allston.

Having known each other since fourth grade, brainstorming together is innate. In streetwear, T-shirts have always been a canvas for artistic, political, and community expression. An outgrowth of the shop was providing customers a place to dream up their own shirts. AWOL Print Shop was born in Waltham.

“What’s cool, is to look back at where we started, in my best friend’s basement,” Czarnowski says. “The same basement we hung out in elementary school, middle school, and high school. And now, in a warehouse down the street.”

What makes your life a beautiful resistance?

My parents. I was adopted at the age of one-and-a-half. My last name is Polish and not Korean, they gave me the upbringing of everyone is created equal, treat everyone the way you want to be treated, and they let me do my thing. They exposed me to whatever I wanted to do, be it sports, art, or music, they let me express myself.

The AAPI history I carry with me is my passion for art and food. You grow older and you see the way things are connected and why things have happened, you learn the history, and you become curious. Art and food were my gateway to learning about the culture.

What kept you committed to the craft of screenprinting?

I had a background in graphic design. I took a screen printing class in Chicago for a long weekend and I learned a lot, but it takes a while to feel really comfortable with it. It took a lot of trial and error and determination.

The challenge of bringing someone’s artwork to life on a textile or a shirt, I fell in love with it right away. We get to take this piece of artwork and go through all of these meticulous steps to get this art out.

The beautiful resistance of Brad Czarnowski of AWOL Print Shop. Malakhai Pearson

What do people get wrong about Boston?

We are a creative community. People look at bigger cities and the art, fashion, and sneakers. Boston has the same things to offer, but we are smaller. I think our size is our advantage. It allows us to know each other. We are so close-knit. It feels like we came out of this pandemic and it was a reset. People are focused on their true passions and because of that there is a lot of cool stuff happening in the city, from Silk to All You Can Eat, it feels like we are on the verge of something great.

What have you learned through the business?

How fast time goes by when you are doing something you love. I’m taking time to reflect and really enjoy it.

