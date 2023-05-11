‘An impossible void in our lives’ family of Andover girl, 5, fatally struck by truck speaks out

The statement from Sidney’s family was released by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office, which continues to investigate the crash at the intersection of Main and Elm streets that occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Sidney Mae Olson, the 5-year-old Andover girl who died tragically on Tuesday when she was struck by a large truck while crossing an intersection in Andover while headed to an art class, possessed “boundless love for everyone,” her family said Thursday.

(Authorities had previously said Sidney was 6 years old.)

No charges have been filed in connection with the case.

“On Tuesday night, our family was walking to art class on Main Street in Andover,” said the statement from Sidney’s family. “Our five-year-old daughter, Sidney, and one other family member traversed the cross walk on Elm Street, as the Walk sign showed it was still safe to cross. As long-time residents of the neighborhood, we’ve followed that route hundreds of times before. The rest was a blur, and Sidney was struck by a truck and killed, leaving an impossible void in our lives.”

Authorities have said Sidney was struck by a Sysco Systems truck, a 2015 Freightliner with a trailer attached.

The truck was stopped at a red light and hit the girl when it “started moving again,” according to David Procopio, a spokesperson for State Police. The driver remained at the scene, officials said Wednesday.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine if charges are warranted,” Procopio said in an e-mail on Wednesday. “We have interviewed multiple witnesses, documented the scene photographically, begun the crash reconstruction, and are inspecting the Freightliner tractor and the trailer.”

Authorities haven’t identified the motorist.

“The Sysco family is heartbroken over the tragic death of a pedestrian yesterday in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston,” the company said in a statement issued Wednesday. “We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family and community and are grieving with them for their loss.”

The statement also said the company was “cooperating fully with law enforcement and are conducting our own internal investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred.”

Meanwhile Sidney’s grieving family said Thursday that the child had boundless energy.

“Sidney was a bright-eyed, energetic girl with springy curls,” said Sidney’s family. “She was in the Springboard to Kindergarten program at SHED school in Andover, where she was known for her soft-spoken curiosity, and her budding ability to deescalate conflict and find common ground in groups.”

Sidney Mae OIson. Handout

She also styled her own outfits, choreographed performances, and filled her family home with art, her relatives said in the statement.

“She picked flowers everywhere she went, often plucking a rose from the garden in front of Enterprise Bank, despite her parents’ objections,” the family said. “She memorized every lyric to a dozen Taylor Swift songs, gladly taking the microphone to sing along in crowded karaoke sessions.”

She was an explorer too, her family continued, who loved roaming the mountains in Vermont, as well as visiting the New England Aquarium.

“For her last birthday, she wanted a rainbow theme because ‘it includes everyone’s favorite color,’” said Sidney’s family.

“Our greatest hope is that Sidney’s boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy,” the family said.

Sidney’s relatives said the intersection where the crash occurred is considered dangerous.

“While we’re not engineers, we also know our community can do better,” her family said. “We hope the town makes fast changes to that and other high-traffic intersections so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now.”

