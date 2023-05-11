‘Mayday’ call goes out during Arlington house blaze; firefighter escapes injury after falling through floor

After firefighters entered the building, one crew reported a partial collapse of the stairwell and the floor in the back of the building, according to scanner audio from Broadcastify . About three minutes later, a crew reported a firefighter had fallen after the floor collapsed.

Firefighters were called to a building behind 43 Dudley St. around 11 p.m. for a fire showing from a storage space above a bicycle shop, according to Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley.

An Arlington firefighter escaped injury after falling through a partially collapsed floor and firefighters rushed to help rescue him while battling a three-alarm fire at a small commercial building late Wednesday night, officials said.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a firefighter through the floor,” one firefighter called urgently over the radio.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday, firefighter through the floor. Engine 2 is working on getting him out now,” another called out.

Kelley said the firefighter, Lieutenant Neil Duggan, a 10-year veteran of the department, fell through the floor up to his waist but pulled himself out with some help from others in his crew.

“He was able to extricate himself and he was fine,” Kelley said in a phone interview Thursday. “The Mayday probably lasted a minute.”

Duggan was not hurt and continued working to control the blaze, Kelley said.

Another call went out on the radio moments later ordering all firefighters out of the building because of the dangerous conditions inside.

Kelley said the fire was difficult to put out. The cause of the blaze was under investigation Thursday.

“It was very stubborn, I’m hoping to find out today why, because we were pouring a lot of water on it and it wouldn’t go out,” Kelley said. “It just kept flaring back up. We’re hoping to get a better idea of what was stored in that area.”

Advertisement

About half the building sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage, Kelley said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.