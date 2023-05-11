Boston Police budget returning to the fore as council mulls amendments

But now the issue of budget cuts is moving to the fore, even if in lower dollar amounts. On Thursday, the council held all-day hearings on the proposed $405 million police budget, where the department’s top brass took questions from councilors and defended the budget request.

This year, the issue has flown under the radar, fading into the background behind a run of major pieces of legislation, drama over council redistricting, and acrimony among members of the divided council.

City councilors and the Wu administration last year clashed over millions of dollars in cuts to the Police Department’s budget. The debate saw the council flex its budgetary powers, a mayoral veto of proposed cuts, and a council override attempt.

Tania Fernandes Anderson, who chairs the council’s ways and means committee, said she is working on amendments to take several million from the police budget and use that money for other services. The largest chunk would be $2.6 million for a mental health crisis response program that’s housed in the Boston Public Health Commission.

“Let’s talk about the numbers and see what makes sense,” Fernandes Anderson told police officials toward the end of what had been nearly six hours of hearings about the department’s budget. Later she told told Globe, “There’s definitely going to be amendments.”

Last year, the council tried to cut $13 million from the police budget, including $10 million from overtime, a tricky proposition that has been floated in recent years as it is one of the few spending categories that can exceed its budget. The department chronically goes over its budgeted overtime. Mayor Michelle Wu vetoed that proposal, and instead trimmed $1.2 million from personnel.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox pushed back on the idea of cutting substantially from the department, saying it would exacerbate staffing issues. He also defended the fact that the department ends up overshooting its overtime budget, saying the department is just covering minimum staffing.

“Our responsibilities are only going up, our call volume is only going up,” Cox told councilors. “The only way we can fit that gap is through overtime.”

City Councilor Kendra Lara, who acknowledged that she’s “usually the one looking to reduce the budget,” said she, too, would like $2.6 million for mental health responses to 911 calls.

Other councilors, though, said they need to avoid moves to cut the department’s spending.

“In my opinion, we need to hire 200, 300 police officers a year for the next 10 years,” City Council President Ed Flynn said.

And City Councilor Michael Flaherty said Boston doesn’t want to “make those mistakes” of other cities “who took a meat cleaver to their department’s budget.”

A group of advocates from Youth Justice & Power Union who attended Thursday’s meeting called for cutting the police budget by $115 million.

City Councilor Julia Mejia said “there is a level of mistrust” between many communities of color and the police department.

“I just don’t see the amount of investments being made to shift the culture” within the department to encourage more trust, Mejia said. She encouraged the department to “share the wealth” and support moving some money and responsibilities to other departments.

Cox did say the department has “an image problem,” though it’s one largely reflective of people’s views of police in general, he added.

As for staffing, he said, “We need to attract more diverse people, people from the city, from all walks of life.”

The issue of the police budget comes before the council as it lurches through what have been generally sparsely attended budget hearings.

A Wednesday working session chaired by Fernandes Anderson was intended to be the first of several talking about amendments, but it lasted only a few minutes. After it quickly reduced down to just her and City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, the chair gaveled the meeting out, expressing frustration about the lack of participation from her colleagues.

“I’m not sure how we’re going to be able to make amendments if folks don’t know what’s going on,” Fernandes Anderson said Wednesday before wrapping up the meeting.

The police budget has been a flashpoint since 2020, when calls to defund the police echoed through the streets during nationwide protests sparked by murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police.

At the time, a group of councilors including Wu signed an open letter calling for a 10 percent reduction in the department’s budget.

Then-mayor Martin J. Walsh resubmitted the city’s budget with a $12 million cut in police overtime, and through weeks of coaxing and cajoling members of the council, the body eventually passed the annual appropriation.

A year later, in 2021, Boston residents voted to give the council the ability to amend the budget. Up until last year, they’d only been able to vote the whole thing up or down.

In 2022, the council made a run at cuts to police and fire budgets, seeking to move that money to services such as youth jobs programs. Wu vetoed nearly all of it. Though the council overrode her veto of cuts to the Fire Department, it fell a vote shy of sustaining the police cuts.

Fernandes Anderson, the budget chair, said on Thursday that she will invite police to take part in a future working session focused specifically on this year’s potential budget amendments to the police and fire departments.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.