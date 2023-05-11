Christopher Rose reflects on a lifetime of teaching in N.H.

He talked to the Globe about his nearly four-decade-long teaching career, how politics play in the classroom, and teacher appreciation week. His gratitude for teaching and his students was a recurring theme.

At 63 years old, he’s been teaching for almost his entire adult life. Most of his career has been at Fisk Elementary School in Salem, N.H., where he’s a fourth grade teacher.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Tell me about your teaching career.

This is my 39th year, so next year will be 40. I’m very fortunate to be in Salem at Fisk. I think sometimes we land where we’re supposed to be and so each year I’m more convinced this is where I’m supposed to be. I’m supposed to be a fourth grade teacher in Salem, New Hampshire.

I grew up in Massachusetts. I always wanted to be a teacher. I loved every minute of elementary school. I went to a little small, little neighborhood school you could walk to. The year before I started, you could actually walk home for lunch. I was the first class where they actually started serving warmed up food that was cooked in the kitchen and a styrofoam tray. It was grades one to four, and I loved every minute of it.

I wanted to be a teacher ever since. I’m sure there were times where I wanted to be a cartoonist or an astronaut or whatever. But for the most part I just knew, and I don’t have a single regret. This has been the career of my dreams. I’m so lucky.

People say to me “Oh, how do you do that? Don’t those kids drive you crazy?” No. I laugh every day. This is kind of a line at this point, but I see more smiles every day than a dentist.

I worry at this point that people think like “Oh, he’s running out of gas,” but I’m not. I still look forward to coming to school. Every single day I get in my car realizing I’m so lucky.

Q: Have you seen a change in the students since the pandemic?

I think that has been a catalyst for some changes and some difficulties and some struggles but before that kids have always been kids. I’ve always had the same feeling about their innate goodness and their enthusiasm and their joy. And I see a little dimming of that because really that was a traumatic experience for everybody. But I don’t think that the changes that we are all seeing right now are permanent. They came on pretty quickly and I think we’ll get out of that hole pretty quickly.

It was a struggle but their positivity kept me going. I hated it. I hope we don’t ever go back to that.

Q: How do legislative efforts like the parental bill of rights that’s currently being debated at the State House affect your work?

As an adult I stay current and read the news, but none of that filters down into the classroom. Classrooms, in elementary school anyway, are just completely apolitical. Red, blue, is art. That’s the end of it. We’re concerned about polishing our essays. All I can say is the parents are just overwhelmingly supportive of what we do. They want to know what’s going on.

We get in touch with them through social media, we send out newsletters and blogs and we’re very available. They can text us. They just want the kid to be getting a decent education. They want their kid to be happy and eager to go to school and safe once they get here. Really those are the priorities and if we can meet those, I think everybody’s happy. I mean, my students are 9, so the controversies that are swirling around education outside the doors are just beyond them. Fortunately.

Q: What’s been the most challenging part of your career?

The early years of my career were more difficult for me. It’s kind of a personal thing. I’m not a super confident person, and so I came into this eager as can be but very doubtful about my abilities. I worried for a long time that I was damaging these kids. Was I doing the job well enough?

I’m not a super organized person. And teaching requires that as a skill. It’s juggling a million things at a time. It was literally between six and 10 years before I actually started to be able to breathe and relax a little bit.

Q: What’s your pitch to someone who is considering a teaching career?

If you have a sense of humor, if you have a modicum of intellectual ability — but honestly, I don’t think that’s the most important part — a little bit of patience, and a whole lot of sense of humor, you’ll be fine. And some kindness you need that too. But the stuff that you don’t know you’ll learn by teaching it.

There isn’t a teacher in this district, probably in the state, probably in the world, that doesn’t love the kids. The job is too hard to fake it. You can’t mail it in. You won’t last. So everybody that does this is here for the kids. And it makes it all worthwhile. And they can smell a phony a mile away.

Q: It’s teacher appreciation week. How do you recommend people show appreciation for teachers?

I’m gonna sound so corny here. I’m the appreciative one though. I’m very fortunate. I don’t need anything. The kids that you had five years ago, 10 years ago, 15, 20 years ago, they send you notes, they get in touch. It’s really beautiful. I don’t need a thing.





