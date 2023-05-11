Demolition to begin next week at site of pharmaceutical plant explosion in Newburyport that left worker dead

In a statement on Thursday, PCI Synthesis said it is “working closely and diligently with the authorities to secure the site and finalize the demolition plan of the damaged area,” which makes up about 20 percent of the facility. The company said it expects demolition “to commence next week.”

The Newburyport Fire Department turned the site back over to PCI Synthesis on Wednesday following the final removal of reactive chemicals at the facility on Opportunity Way in Newburyport, the department said.

Demolition work at the PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport, where an explosion killed a worker in the pre-dawn hours of May 4, is expected to begin next week after firefighters spent several days carefully removing chemicals from the heavily damaged pharmaceutical plant, officials said.

Officials previously said they expected demolition to begin earlier this week. A spokesman for the Newburyport Fire Department said the process of removing the chemicals and beginning demolition on the facility is a “very intricate process.”

“Once [demolition] starts, it will be a slow process--no ‘implosion’ or wrecking ball style demo here,” the spokesman, John Guilfoil, said in an e-mail Thursday.

In its statement, PCI Synthesis said “Newburyport has been our home” and “we value the community, local businesses, and residents.” The company said it is working “closely with the authorities” and state and federal agencies to determine the cause of the explosion.

“We are committed to determining the cause of this accident,” the statement said. “This is important to us and we know it’s important to those who live and work in Newburyport. ... We share the goal to identify the cause of the accident, and to learn from it to prevent new accidents.”

The company has not answered questions about the status of PCI Synthesis employees who work at the plant and whether they have been able to continue working in the days since the blast. The company also operates a research and development center in Danvers.

Messages were left with Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon’s office on Thursday seeking comment. Last week, he told the Globe that the explosion was the third emergency at the facility in three years and said he’d order the plant to shut down while investigators probe the cause of the blast.

The Newburyport Fire Department, along with State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office and the Essex district attorney’s office, are investigating the blast that killed 62-year-old Jack O’Keefe and sent four other plant employees.

A spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services said a preliminary investigation shows the explosion appears to be related to a chemical manufacturing process and does not appear suspicious.

The explosion, which occurred at about 12:45 a.m. on May 4, also sparked a seven-alarm fire, drawing firefighters from Newburyport and several area communities in the Merrimack Valley. Officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration; and the Environmental Protection Agency also responded to the scene.

O’Keefe, who friends remembered as a kind man and hard worker who worked the night shift for several years, was missing for hours before first-responders were able to reach him and removed his body from the plant around 5:25 p.m., officials said.

PCI Synthesis has faced thousands of dollars in fines over workplace safety issues in recent years. A blaze broke out after chemicals caught fire at the plant on June, 11, 2021, and a series of explosions tore through the building and punched a hole in the roof on Feb. 13, 2020. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Before it had the facility in Newburyport, the company operated a biochemical plant in Leominster that had an explosion in 1997 and another in 2005. The 2005 blast caused extensive damage, and the building was demolished.





