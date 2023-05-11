Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze in Watertown

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 5:40 p.m., however, the fire appeared to be put out.

Residents should avoid Galen Street and Maple Street while public safety workers work to put out the fire, the town wrote in a tweet .

The damage to the two-family home at 12 and 14 Maple St. is significant, said Watertown Provisional Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson.

Shingles on the roof appeared to be peeling and falling off.

Most of the third floor was damaged, Nicholson said.

The cause has not yet been determined, Nicholson said, and an investigation is ongoing.

All the residents escaped, Nicholson said, and there were no injuries.

Mutual aid companies include Cambridge fire and Newton fire, according to tweets from the fire departments.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

