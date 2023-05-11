Former N.H. corrections officer sentenced for overtime theft

Craig Come, 35, of Hooksett, N.H., pleaded guilty to one count of theft by deception and one count of official oppression in Merrimack County Superior Court, prosecutors said in a statement.

A former New Hampshire state prison guard was sentenced Thursday to deferred jail sentences, community service, and ordered to pay back over $14,000 in overtime payments for hours he did not work, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Between January and April 2020, Come, who was assigned to the N.H. Correctional Facility for Women, falsely claimed to work over 30 overtime shifts at the N.H. State Prison for Men on his timecard, the statement said.

In total, Come defrauded the state out of $14,269.69 in wages, retirement, and benefit payments, the statement said. Come admitted to making the fraudulent timecard entries when confronted by Department of Corrections personnel.

Come was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Corrections, which is deferred for a year, the statement said. During the deferral period, Come must pay $14,269.69 in restitution to the state and complete 250 hours of community service.

The court retained jurisdiction to terminate or further the sentences for an additional period of three years, the statement said.

Come’s sentence also included the conditions that he voluntarily surrender his certification as a correctional officer in N.H., be placed on a national registry of decertified officers, not seek future employment as a law enforcement or correctional officer, and not contest his placement on the state’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, the statement said.





