The latest political news in Rhode Island

Amo is the first candidate who has earned a mayoral endorsement in the 2023 special election to fill the seat the US Representative David N. Cicilline is vacating to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Fifteen Democrats are running for the seat. Amo, a Pawtucket native who recently left his job as a top aide to President Biden. The 35-year-old Democrat also worked for former president Barack Obama, former governor Gina M. Raimondo, and US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse before joining the Biden administration, where he was special assistant to the president, and deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Khamsyvoravong, who decided not to run for the congressional seat himself, won a seat on the Newport City Council in 2022 and went on to be unanimously elected as mayor by the City Council.

“Mayors need partners in Congress who we can count on to show up and help when it matters most. Gabe Amo was often the first call from the White House that my colleagues across the country received when they were guiding their communities through their darkest moments and hardest challenges,” Khamsyvoravong said. “I’ve known Gabe for almost 20 years, and he’s always showed up for Rhode Islanders. I’m proud to endorse Gabe Amo to represent Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.”

Amo said, “I’m proud to be endorsed by a leader who has been a longtime champion for Rhode Island and the people of Newport. Mayor Xay is part of a new generation of leadership and his support is a stamp of approval for the Rhode Island values and vast experience that I’ll bring to Congress on day one. I look forward to meeting people in the City by the Sea, and across the district, to hear their stories and discuss how we can make Rhode Island stronger than ever.”

Cano names congressional campaign team

PROVIDENCE — State Senator Sandra Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, on Thursday announced her campaign team in the First Congressional District race and released a campaign video.

“I am excited to share my story and experiences with the voters in congressional district one and look forward to the next several months,” Cano said. “I am also honored to have assembled a campaign team that has deep Rhode Island roots. I know that together we will work hard to earn the support of the voters.”

Cano’s team includes Sydney Keen will serve as the campaign manager. Keen worked with Planned Parenthood Votes! Rhode Island on the successful campaign to pass the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019 to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island.

Checkmate Consulting Group will serve as the campaign’s general media consultant focusing on television, streaming and digital advertising, and direct mail. Founded by Brad Dufault in 2006, Checkmate Consulting Group has worked with Cano on all of her elections beginning with her School Committee race in 2012.

Michael Beauregard of Systems Change Strategies will serve as the campaign’s field and digital strategy consultant. Beauregard has experience in the First Congressional District, most recently managing US Representative David N. Cicilline’s 2022 re-election campaign.

Change Research will serve as the campaign’s pollster. Founded in 2017, Change Research’s clients have included Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, and 2020 Rhode Island Ballot Question 1, which successfully removed “and Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s state name.

Wilder Arboleda will serve as the campaign treasurer. Arboleda has been working on campaigns in Rhode Island since 2010 and has worked with Cano since her 2012 school committee election.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.