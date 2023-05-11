Mass. man, 35, gets 9 and 1/2 year prison term for York, Maine, bank robbery; also pleaded guilty to CVS robbery in Newburyport

Simmons, prosecutors said, entered the York bank on Nov. 1, 2021, and informed an employee that “he had a bomb” and demanded cash. He then grabbed money from the teller’s drawer and later fled the scene in a white work van, according to McElwee’s office.

The sentence was handed down to Brandon Simmons, 35, during a hearing in US District Court in Portland, Maine, according to a statement from the office of Maine US Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

A Massachusetts man on Monday received a 9 and 1/2 year prison term for robbing a Bangor Savings Bank branch in York, Maine in November 2021, when he told a teller he had a bomb, according to authorities and legal filings.

During the course of the investigation, prosecutors said, Simmons was also identified as a suspect in the Oct. 30, 2021, robbery of a CVS in Newburyport, Mass., and between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, he led police on a series of high-speed chases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“In his attempts to avoid apprehension, he assaulted a police officer, attempted to carjack a civilian bystander, stole multiple vehicles and crashed his van into a truck driven by a bystander,” the statement said.

Simmons was arrested Nov. 3, 2021, in a Peabody, Mass. hotel.

McElwee’s office said Simmons had pleaded guilty in September 2022 in federal court in Portland to the Bangor Savings Bank heist. He also pleaded guilty Wednesday in Essex Superior Court in Mass. to the Newburyport robbery and to charges related to the pursuit and was sentenced in that matter to serve 7 years in state prison in Massachusetts, records show.

His sentence in the Maine case will run concurrently with his Massachusetts term, according to legal filings.

In a court document filed in the Maine case, Simmons’s attorney, Heather Gonzales, had said her client has “battled a profound substance use disorder that hijacked his brain and left him in a constant state of despair.”

Noting that prosecutors had requested a 15 and 1/2 year prison term for Simmons, Gonzales added that her client ”deserves mercy.”

“Brandon has been anxious, angry, and confused for most of his life,” Gonzalez wrote. “His homelife caused tremendous damage to his self-development, his ability to respond to conflict and to self-regulate.”









