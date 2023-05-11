For years, Mass. Senate has set aside thousands to pay interns. This summer, it will actually pay some student workers.

Each state Senate office will be allowed to choose one fellow who comes from an “underserved population” for either summer or fall, and each fellow will be paid $20 per hour for a maximum 150 hours, according to an e-mail announcing the online application obtained by the Globe. The state Senate will also continue to offer an unpaid internship program available to a wider pool of applicants.

After years of advocacy by elected officials and legislative staff, the Massachusetts Senate will pay student fellows for the first time this summer and fall, bringing the chamber in line with many workplaces that have done away with unpaid student programs in recent years.

The internal announcement came several hours after the Globe made inquiries with Senate leadership about why the chamber has not paid its interns despite allocating money to do so in recent years.

In the last three budget cycles, Massachusetts state lawmakers have earmarked money for a paid internship program “to promote inclusive and diverse participation” in the public service sector. The Senate defines underserved populations as groups “that have been denied a full opportunity to participate in aspects of economic, social, and civic life and share particular characteristics” including race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, disability, and economic status.

But until now, the Legislature repeatedly failed to spend the money to create such a program, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent State House closure.

And so far, the Massachusetts House does not appear to be following the Senate’s lead in offering paid internship opportunities.

Both chambers of the state Legislature put aside money to pay interns over the coming fiscal year, as they have done since fiscal year 2022. In the most recent budget, which was unveiled earlier this week, the Senate set aside at least $100,000 for the program.

But earmarking money for paid internships has not, in the past, resulted in interns being paid.

In fiscal year 2022, both the House and Senate set aside $50,000 for a program — but the money remained unspent.

In fiscal year 2023, the Senate set aside $100,000, which also went unspent. The House didn’t set aside any money.

Senate Director of Operations Mark Dailey quietly announced the application in an e-mail to Senate offices less than five hours after the Globe asked a Senate spokesperson a series of questions about the internship program, including why the money set aside to pay interns has gone unspent.

Senate officials said chamber President Karen E. Spilka informed members about the program in late April.

“From the beginning of my presidency, I have charged the Senate with creating a workplace where talented people from all walks of life can serve the Commonwealth and share their perspectives and experiences,” Spilka said in a statement. “This paid fellowship is just another step we have taken to expand diversity and inclusion.”

For years, legislative staff and former interns have raised concerns about the unspent funds. The lack of action, critics say, promotes a culture of opacity and inequity on Beacon Hill.

Mark Martinez, a former Beacon Hill staffer who helped create a staff-led group called Beacon BLOC (Building Leaders of Color), said it has been “frustrating to see the Legislature make public commitments to things like racial justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion, and then not follow through on a thing they made a big deal of.”

Since its inception in 2020, Martinez’s group has been recommending the Legislature pay interns to create more opportunities for people who may not have the means to work an unpaid job.

Martinez said by finally setting aside the money during budget negotiations in 2021, the Senate made a public commitment to change its ways. But the years of inaction, he said, made the earmarks feel like “kind of a virtue signal.”

Senators have spent years pushing for funding, too. In 2021, a group of Democrats successfully secured $50,000 for the following fiscal year by passing an amendment to set aside money for the program. In 2022, senators tried to bump the proposed $100,000 to $600,000 for the next fiscal year, an amendment that was rejected.

One of those senators was Rebecca Rausch, a Needham Democrat who said she was “thrilled” to hear Wednesday’s news.

“We need to create these pipelines,” she said. “It is incredibly important to the work that we do and to the people we serve.”

According to the internship application form sent to Senate offices Wednesday night, the program “has been designed to expose traditionally underserved populations to public service, representative democracy and lawmaking.”

The position description, which was obtained by the Globe, says interns and fellows will be tasked with researching laws, bills, and policy proposals, assisting with day-to-day operations like greetings guests and answering phones, working with constituents, and attending Senate sessions.

Possible interview questions include “What do you hope to receive from this opportunity?” and “Why are you interested in state government?”

Though the Senate is making the move to pay its interns, the House did not earmark money for a paid internship program in its budget, or in last year’s.

In fiscal year 2022, House budget writers set aside $50,000 for a program, but never set up a paid internship program.

Meanwhile, the Legislature has consistently voted to give themselves raises. The salaries of current House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Spilka have swelled by 30 percent since early 2017 to reach $182,818, not including the $20,000-plus they can claim for expenses.

Other agencies in state government do not pay their interns, including the Attorney General’s office, which says it is reviewing the policy. Governor’s office internships are currently unpaid, though a spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey said the administration “is reviewing it.”

Other agencies do pay, like the auditor’s office and Secretary of State’s office. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs will offers both paid and unpaid internships for the upcoming summer, a spokesperson said.

According to their sites, both the Office of the Inspector General and Executive Office of Public Safety and Security have paid internship programs. The state Department of Transportation has a paid co-op program.

In 2019, Congress signed off on a program that allowed interns to be paid after nearly a decade of stagnant personnel budgets.

Senator Elizabeth Warren now pays all interns $16.50 per hour, according to her website. Senator Edward J. Markey pays interns a need-based stipend of $15 per hour.

Representatives Jake Auchincloss, Katherine Clark, Stephen Lynch, Seth Moulton, Ayanna Pressley, and Lori Trahan pay interns and fellows, too, according to their websites.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.