Native group celebrates return of totem pole from Harvard’s Peabody Museum, seeks more artifacts

They sang a “chief song” to honor hereditary leaders, then a song paying tribute to the nation’s four clans: the Raven, the Blackfish, the Eagle, and the Wolf. As the ceremony at Christopher Columbus Park ended, the gray sky opened up and rain began to fall.

Clad in red-and-black ceremonial regalia and traditional cedar bark hats, a delegation from the Gitxaała Nation in Western Canada stood facing Boston Harbor on Thursday afternoon, beating deerskin drums and chanting rhythmically in the language of their people.

One member, Warren Nelson, felt it was appropriate “to have this rain to really help wash us, and to help wash the ground of Boston, to make things right and to cleanse ourselves and the history that was there.”

The Native people, five men and one woman, were standing on the approximate spot where a totem pole bought from their ancestors nearly 140 years ago once stood, before it spent a century in Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology and then was returned to the Gitxaała this year.

The delegation traveled some 3,000 miles to mark the pole’s return to their people and to review additional artifacts at the Peabody and other museums that they hope to see repatriated.

The ceremony was intended to bring closure to their nation; it was an act of what the Gitxaała call “gan niidza,” according to Dustin Johnson, the nation’s cultural program manager.

“Gan niidza is a word in our language to explain leaving a marker behind to remind the people here who we are, where we came from, how we came to this place, and what we’re leaving behind,” Johnson said.

In recent years, there has been an increased push to return many artifacts in museums to the cultures that produced them, from the Parthenon Marbles, taken from Greece and held by the British Museum, to the Benin Bronzes, looted by British soldiers in what is now Nigeria and held by various museums.

Under the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, US institutions that accept federal funds are required to return to Native peoples any human remains, funerary objects, sacred items, and objects that have ongoing historical, traditional, or cultural importance. More than 30 years after the law was passed, many remains and items considered sacred by Native peoples are still awaiting return.

The Peabody holds “one of the nation’s largest collections of human remains of Native American individuals,” Harvard said in a September report, as well as having items of cultural significance.

The museum’s director, Jane Pickering, became emotional as she addressed the issue during a ceremony for the Gitxaała on Wednesday at the museum.

“I want to start by saying that in its development as a museum, the Peabody has directly benefited from collecting practices that caused great harm to communities around the world,” Pickering said with a quaver in her voice.

“The story of what happened here really sort of demonstrates that,” she continued. The totem pole “was cut down under duress, brought to Boston by a Boston fishing company, displayed by them outside their offices in Boston. The Peabody director requested it, and the company donated it to the museum. It’s been here on display for more than 80 years.

“We recognize that ethical stewardship of the cultural items in our care, sometimes that means the return to the community, and this is what has happened today,” Pickering said.

Kelli Mosteller, executive director of the Harvard University Native American Program, said it is “a momentous occasion whenever you get to close a circle that never should have been opened in the first place.”

“Our sacred objects have, many of them, stayed in this institution and in this space, and they never should have been brought here in the first place,” said Mosteller, an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Shawnee, Okla.

“I thank each of you for your song today,” she said to the Gitxaała delegation. “And I know that these sacred objects that are still here, they hear that song. They feel your love, and they feel that intention and care that you have come here with.”

The Gitxaała Nation has about 2,000 members and is based on Dolphin Island, known to the nation as “Lax Klan,” and is “the longest continually inhabited community on the north coast of British Columbia,” according to Clarence Innis, hereditary chief of the nation’s Blackfish Clan.

The Gitxaała contacted the Peabody in 2021 to request the return of the totem pole, and after a series of talks, it went back to the island earlier this year. Last month, the nation celebrated with a feast marking the first repatriation of a culturally important object to the Gitxaała people, though they hope many more artifacts will follow.

“When we had this feast, it actually united our village in a way that filled up our feast hall, and we haven’t had that for several years, so it was a very proud moment,” said Johnson, the nation’s cultural program manager.

The pole was purchased from the Gitxaała at a time of existential struggle for the nation, as its members faced epidemics of smallpox and tuberculosis, as well as pressure from Christian missionaries and businessmen to give up their beliefs and their culture, Johnson said.

“This pole represents that, because it’s from that time,” Johnson said. “It’s from the darkest era of our memory, and yet we still have it today, just like our people are still alive here today. We’re still striving.”

