Northern lights might make an appearance in New England Thursday night

The Northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are likely to be visible in northern New England on Thursday, and southern New England has a slight chance of catching the light show as well.

The colorful glow in the sky is caused by a geomagnetic storm. The stronger the storm, the more visible it is across the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Thursday’s aurora forecast predicts that it’s most likely to be visible from most of Maine, northern Vermont, New York state, and Canada.