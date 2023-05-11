Northern lights might make an appearance in New England Thursday night

The Northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are likely to be visible in northern New England on Thursday, and southern New England has a slight chance of catching the light show as well.
The colorful glow in the sky is caused by a geomagnetic storm. The stronger the storm, the more visible it is across the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Thursday’s aurora forecast predicts that it’s most likely to be visible from most of Maine, northern Vermont, New York state, and Canada.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire have a chance at a glimpse but might be out of reach.
The best chance of seeing the phenomenon is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. A clear and dark sky will increase your chances of seeing the lights.
NOAA describes the lights as taking different forms. They can appear like tall colorful rays “that look much like a curtain made of folds of cloth.” They can also form arcs, and around midnight the aurora can “sway” mimicking the movement of a curtain blowing in the wind.
