One juvenile shot, another arrested, in Chelsea

One juvenile was shot, another was arrested and multiple firearms were recovered on a street in Chelsea early Wednesday evening, according to police.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., Chelsea police received calls about a group of juveniles forming on Bellingham Street and possible shots fired, Detective Captain David Betz wrote in an e-mail.

Upon the arrival of police, several juveniles fled the area. One juvenile was found with a gunshot wound in the ankle/foot area, he said. The youth was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, according to Betz.