One juvenile shot, another arrested, in Chelsea

One juvenile was shot, another was arrested and multiple firearms were recovered on a street in Chelsea early Wednesday evening, according to police.
Shortly after 5:15 p.m., Chelsea police received calls about a group of juveniles forming on Bellingham Street and possible shots fired, Detective Captain David Betz wrote in an e-mail.
Upon the arrival of police, several juveniles fled the area. One juvenile was found with a gunshot wound in the ankle/foot area, he said. The youth was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, according to Betz.
Another juvenile was arrested, but the full scope charges are still being determined, he said.
Advertisement
Police recovered multiple firearms in the area, Betz wrote.
Two other juveniles were later questioned by police, Betz wrote.
“There may be more charges and or individuals sought once we wrap it up with interviews and go over video surveillance,” Betz said in a follow-up email to the Globe.
No further information was available.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.