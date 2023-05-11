What to know about the Peloton bike recall

It’s the second time the company, which experienced a boom in sales as gyms shut down during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has had a major recall on one of its products. In 2021, the company recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines following reports of numerous injuries and one death.

Owners are being told to “immediately stop using” Peloton Bike Model PL01, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission . The company is offering owners a free replacement seat post, which can be assembled at home.

Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its original exercise bicycles due to defective seat posts that have caused multiple injuries.

Here’s what you need to know if you own a Peloton exercise bike.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for the Peloton Bikes Model PL01, shown here. CPSC

How many Peloton bikes are being recalled?

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall is for about 2.2 million bikes with the model number PL01. The bikes, which are manufactured in Taiwan, are about 4 feet long by 2 feet wide and have an adjustable seat, handlebars, and a screen that tilts up and down.

Why is the company recalling them?

The recall comes after the company received 35 reports of the seat post breaking off the bike during use, leading to 13 reports of injuries, including a fractured wrist, lacerations, and bruises from falling off the bike.

Peloton said the recall is voluntary and done out of cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

How do I know if my bike has been recalled?

The bikes under recall have the model number PL01. The Peloton name and model number can be found on the inside front fork, near the flywheel, the company said.

The bikes under recall have been on the market since January 2018 and cost about $1,400. They are sold by Peloton and at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online, as well as on Amazon.

Peloton said it has contacted “all affected owners” by email with instructions for obtaining a replacement seat post.

“This voluntary recall only applies to the Peloton original Bike sold in the US,” the company said. “This matter does not affect international and North America Bike+ or international Peloton original Bikes.

“Members with the Peloton original Bike in the UK, Germany, and Australia are not affected and no action is needed. We are in discussions on this issue with the regulator in Canada and will have an update for our Members in Canada within the coming days,” the company said.

Do I have to send my Peloton back for repairs or can I repair it myself?

You do not have to send your bike out for repairs. Peloton says it will send all US owners a free seat post that can be self-installed. Owners can order the free replacement part by visiting onepeloton.com/replacement/checkout. The replacement seat post is not required for or compatible with Peloton Bike+, the company said.

Peloton has posted an instructional video on YouTube showing how to install the replacement seat post. The company also issued a PDF showing the instructions.

How can I get in touch with Peloton?

Peloton said anyone with questions can call their Member Support team toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week. Owners who have had problems with their bike can contact Peloton’s Member Support Team by visiting this link.

More information on the major recall announced Thursday can be found on Peloton’s website.

