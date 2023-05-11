Providence man identified as victim in weekend shooting in Dorchester

Boston police on Thursday identified a man fatally shot in Dorchester over the weekend as Naythan Matos, 23, of Providence, according to a statement.

Matos was one of two people killed in one of three separate shootings that occurred in Boston on Sunday. At around 8:30 p.m., Matos was dropped off at a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.