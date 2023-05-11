fb-pixel Skip to main content

Providence man identified as victim in weekend shooting in Dorchester

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated May 11, 2023, 12 minutes ago

Boston police on Thursday identified a man fatally shot in Dorchester over the weekend as Naythan Matos, 23, of Providence, according to a statement.

Matos was one of two people killed in one of three separate shootings that occurred in Boston on Sunday. At around 8:30 p.m., Matos was dropped off at a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives determined he was shot near 381 Centre St. , the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who want to anonymously assist the ongoing investigation can call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

