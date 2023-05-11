fb-pixel Skip to main content

R.I. DEM investigating racist signs posted at Lincoln Woods State Park

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2023, 1 hour ago
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is warning the public about racist signs that were illegally posted at Lincoln Woods State Park.Courtesy R.I. Department of Environmental Management

LINCOLN, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is warning the public about racist signs that were illegally posted at Lincoln Woods State Park.

“It’s particularly sad that vandals have targeted Lincoln Woods, Rhode Island’s first state park which since 1909 has existed to afford ‘the greatest good for the greatest number,’” DEM said in a Twitter post Thursday, adding that it condemns racism and discrimination.

The agency’s Division of Law Enforcement, which can be reached at (401) 222-3070, is investigating the incidents, DEM said.

One of the signs, according to a Twitter post, included “Rhode Island Division of Parks and Recreation,” which did not post them, parent agency DEM emphasized.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.

