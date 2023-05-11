R.I. DEM investigating racist signs posted at Lincoln Woods State Park

LINCOLN, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is warning the public about racist signs that were illegally posted at Lincoln Woods State Park.

“It’s particularly sad that vandals have targeted Lincoln Woods, Rhode Island’s first state park which since 1909 has existed to afford ‘the greatest good for the greatest number,’” DEM said in a Twitter post Thursday, adding that it condemns racism and discrimination.

The agency’s Division of Law Enforcement, which can be reached at (401) 222-3070, is investigating the incidents, DEM said.