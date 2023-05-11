R.I. DEM investigating racist signs posted at Lincoln Woods State Park

LINCOLN, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is warning the public about racist signs that were illegally posted at Lincoln Woods State Park.
“It’s particularly sad that vandals have targeted Lincoln Woods, Rhode Island’s first state park which since 1909 has existed to afford ‘the greatest good for the greatest number,’” DEM said in a Twitter post Thursday, adding that it condemns racism and discrimination.
The agency’s Division of Law Enforcement, which can be reached at (401) 222-3070, is investigating the incidents, DEM said.
One of the signs, according to a Twitter post, included “Rhode Island Division of Parks and Recreation,” which did not post them, parent agency DEM emphasized.
Advertisement
Lately there have been racist and hateful signs illegally posted at Lincoln Woods State Park. These are not DEM signs and the Div. of Parks & Recreation did not post them. It’s particularly sad that vandals have targeted Lincoln Woods, RI’s first state park which since... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kxHMJDyibf— Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management (@RhodeIslandDEM) May 11, 2023
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.