Owner of South Boston dog training business facing animal cruelty charges

Falconer was the operator of the once-popular Falco K9, which he closed earlier this year after clients alleged on social media their pets were harmed while under his care. The Animal Rescue League of Boston, which has police powers in animal cruelty cases, obtained the criminal charges on May 4, records show.

Tyler A. Falconer is charged with three counts of animal cruelty by a custodian, which are felonies, and three counts of improperly tethering or confining an animal, misdemeanors, according to South Boston Municipal Court records. Falconer, 30, is a Burlington resident, records show.

The owner of a defunct dog training and boarding business in South Boston is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing three dogs including a Golden Retriever he was caring for in November 2020, records show.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the ARL confirmed their investigation produced the charges against Falconer, but referred questions to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

Falconer is scheduled to be arraigned on the six charges on May 31, and veterinary records detailing the health impacts on the three animals are not publicly available until then, according to the South Boston Municipal Court clerk’s office.

The available records include statutory language for each charge, but not the specific actions or inactions Falconer is accused of.

A summary of the charges that are publicly available revealed that:

- On Nov. 18, 2020 and for other days not specified in court papers, Falconer allegedly abused a Golden Retriever named Sawyer. The male dog was around seven years old.

- On Feb 10, 2023, and other days not specified in court papers, he allegedly abused a male Rhodesian Ridgeback named Watch. The dog was around six months old at the time.

- On Feb. 16, 2023 and other days not specified in the court papers, he allegedly abused a three-year-old female Cane Corso named Luna.

Advertisement

According to WCVB-TV, Falconer is married to traffic anchor Katie Thompson.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.