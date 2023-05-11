Survey notes challenges of teaching in New Hampshire

Rose teaches fourth grade at the Mary A. Fisk Elementary School in Salem, where he’s spent almost all of his career. “My life has been enriched in ways I never anticipated,” he said. “I laugh every day.”

It’s teacher appreciation week, and you still have today and tomorrow to celebrate a teacher in your life. The Globe spoke with elementary school teacher Christopher Rose about his 39-year teaching career in honor of the occasion.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Rose, 63, told me that teaching has been a dream career. He said retirement is not on the horizon.

“As long as I’m healthy and still have my marbles, I honestly look forward to coming to school every day. I don’t know what else I would do,” he said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Unfortunately, not all teachers feel that way. According to a survey of the National Education Association’s New Hampshire members, 67 percent of teachers in the Granite State are likely to leave the profession earlier than they had planned.

NEA-NH spokesperson George Strout said the education landscape in New Hampshire presents challenges. An NEA survey from April ranks the state 33rd for its average salary, which is $62,783 -- that’s $4,000 less than the national average and $9,200 less than New England’s average.

Strout said the organization surveyed members in New Hampshire and found only 24 percent believe public education is headed in the right direction.

And Strout criticized the so-called parental bill of rights, legislation pending at the State House that would allow parents to sue teachers. Parents already have many of the rights outlined in the bill, which my colleague Steven Porter has reported on.

Advertisement

Strout said having a healthy parent-teacher relationship is vital, and legislation like the parental bill of rights is “insidious.”

”Having that trust be questioned and strained and almost broken in the State House is a breaking point for a lot of teachers,” Strout said.

Rose told me politics don’t come into play at all with the 9-year-olds in his classroom. And he said his students make the stresses of the job worthwhile.

”The kids are happy and enthusiastic and kind and spunky, and yeah, they can be fresh sometimes and all that stuff, but that’s part of the package,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of the time they’re happy to be here. School is a joyful place.”

You can read my full interview with him here.

The Big Picture

Chris Rose, a fourth grade teacher at the Mary A. Fisk Elementary in his classroom. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.