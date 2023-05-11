Two charged in Boston robberies of postal workers last year

Demosthene and Lewis, both 22, face charges including two counts each of robbery of any person having lawful charge, control, or custody of any mail matter or of any money or other property of the United States; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; and aiding and abetting, the statement said.

Myesha Lewis of Boston and Kenneth Demosthene of Stoughton appeared in federal court on Thursday, the Massachusetts US district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly stealing mailbox keys from Postal Service workers in Boston in November and December, authorities said Thursday.

They were both released on special conditions, the statement said.

On Nov. 29 in Mattapan, Demosthene approached a USPS letter carrier and allegedly said, “I’m going to need your master key.”

Demosthene allegedly grabbed the arrow key — used to open blue USPS collection boxes — from the letter carrier’s mail satchel, the statement said.

Demosthene allegedly broke the brass chain securing the key around the letter carrier’s belt, the statement said, before fleeing with Lewis in a rental vehicle.

On Dec. 16 in Hyde Park, Demosthene and Lewis followed and allegedly robbed another letter carrier at knife point, the statement said.

Demosthene approached the USPS letter carrier and allegedly said, “Give me your [expletive] arrow key.”

As the letter carrier put their hands in the air, the statement said, Demosthene and Lewis allegedly pulled on the chain attached to the key. They eventually broke the chain and ran away on foot, the statement said.

Theft from mailboxes and postal workers has been rampant across the state for months, with incidents in Boston, Arlington, Wellesley, Weston, and Mattapoisett, among other towns and cities.

The USPS has also seen a rise in arrow keys being used in thefts of US mail, the statement said.

Since July, there have been at least 13 assaults on USPS letter carriers on duty in and around Boston, the statement said. 10 of those incidents involve attempted or successful robbery of arrow keys.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.