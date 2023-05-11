Wellesley School Committee seeks state help to prevent teacher strike

The Wellesley Educators Association couldn’t be reached immediately for comment about the strike petition. But in an automated response to a Globe e-mail, the union said it expressed a willingness earlier on Thursday to negotiate while the School Committee signal it was unlikely they would do so.

“We voted to take this extraordinary action after collecting significant evidence that the union leadership was laying the groundwork for an illegal strike vote to happen this Friday night, with a strike to begin Monday, May 15,” the School Committee said in a statement.

The Wellesley School Committee Thursday night filed a petition with the state Department of Labor Relations to prevent teachers from engaging in an illegal strike as contract negotiations become increasingly more acrimonious and drawn out.

Advertisement

In appealing to the state labor officials for help, Wellesley became the latest district in Massachusetts to grapple with a potential teacher strike, even though state law forbids public employees to strike. Since the start of this school year, teacher strikes have unfolded in such districts as Malden, Haverhill, and Woburn, while Melrose narrowly averted one.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which represents most public educators across the state, is pushing to change state law so that public employees, except those involving public safety jobs, can gain the right to strike.

The two sides in Wellesley have been working with a state mediator in hopes of reaching a new contract deal. But the talks apparently took a turn for the worse earlier this week.

“Going into this past Monday’s negotiating session, the School Committee’s bargaining team was eager to present what we believed was a comprehensive offer that met and in many ways exceeded the [union’s] desired compensation for paraprofessionals and teaching assistants,” the School Committee statement said. “Unfortunately, the union leadership has not accepted this offer and instead has focused its efforts on planning for an illegal strike.”

Advertisement

The School Committee estimated the cost of its contract offer over four years was $1.8 million.

The Wellesley Educators Association offered a different version of events in a press release it issued on Tuesday, accusing the School Committee of refusing to return to the bargaining table. The union said sticking points involved pay for paraeducators, who assist teachers in classrooms, and paid parental leave for union members to bond with their new family members. The union also expressed a willingness to compromise.

“The School Committee can easily end this now, but it is choosing not to,” the union said.

Pay for paraprofessionals has been a flashpoint in a growing number of contract negotiations around the state. Paraprofessionals, many of whom work with students with significant disabilities, bring home small paychecks.

In Wellesley, the School Committee said Thursday it was willing to immediately bump up para pay from $25,413 annually this school year to approximately $32,275, and eventually up to $36,205 of “potential earnings” at the end of the four years of the contract.

However, the union in its statement earlier this week criticized the school district for sometimes issuing checks to paras for as little as $6.25 because paras are paid by the hour rather than earning a standard salary.

“This absurd throwback practice of rigidly sticking to an hourly-pay model has been modified in neighboring districts, where ESPs receive reasonable and meaningful paychecks on a predictable basis throughout the year– just like every other career professional,” the union said.

Advertisement

If Wellesley educators do strike, any classroom time lost will have to be made up at the end of the school year. State law requires school districts to hold 180 days of instruction each school year. However, strikes can often create headaches for families as they scramble for child care.

“We understand the effect that the prolonged negotiations have had on educators, staff, students, and members of our Wellesley community, and are very concerned about the impacts of a strike on our students’ learning,” the School Committee said.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.