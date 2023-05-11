Despite Feinstein’s return, Delaney’s controversial nomination to be a judge on the Boston federal appeals court remains stalled

Delaney’s nomination has drawn fire because of his role representing the elite St. Paul’s School in a civil suit stemming from the 2014 sexual assault of Chessy Prout, then 15, by an 18-year-old senior, Owen Labrie, at the Concord, N.H., institution. Delaney, then in private practice, filed a motion opposing Prout’s request for anonymity if the case went to trial, a move that was publicly criticized as designed to force a settlement .

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said Thursday that it was “not the right moment” for the panel to vote on Delaney, who was nominated to the First US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston by President Biden in January. Asked if Democrats on the committee had the votes to confirm Delaney, Durbin said, “We’ll see.”

WASHINGTON—Senator Dianne Feinstein’s return this week was supposed to help break the logjam of controversial judicial nominees and it did Thursday for three of them—but not for former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney.

In response, Chessy Prout decided to go public. She and her family have been vocal in opposing Delaney’s confirmation since and her parents attended Thursday’s committee meeting.

Delaney also has been criticized by some Democrats and outside groups for signing a 2005 legal brief while serving as New Hampshire’s deputy attorney general that defended a state law that required minors to tell their parents before having an abortion.

Some progressives have raised concerns as well about his recent service on the board of the New England Legal Foundation. The free market advocacy group has filed legal briefs opposing Biden administration positions on climate change, consumer protection and labor rights.

Several Republicans were highly critical of Delaney during a contentious confirmation hearing in February. And at least three Democrats on the committee—Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii—have publicly said they have not decided if they will vote for Delaney.

Delaney is backed by New Hampshire’s Democratic senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, who forwarded his name, along with others, for Biden to choose from for a seat that traditionally goes to a New Hampshire resident. The court hears appeals from federal district courts in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “we are committed for certain” to Delaney’s nomination and administration officials would continue to work to get him confirmed.

“The president clearly puts forth nominees he believes are ready and equipped for the job, and so of course, we’re always going to...make sure that we do everything that we can, having conversations with the senators and their staff to try to move our nominees through,” she told reporters Thursday.

Shaheen and Hassan continue to “strongly support” Delaney’s nomination, their spokespeople said Thursday.

Feinstein’s lengthy absence from the Senate since mid February prevented Judiciary Committee Democrats from confirming any judicial nominees who lacked Republican support. Without Feinstein, 89, who was hospitalized with a bad case of shingles, the committee was evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and a nomination needs a majority in the panel to advance to a full Senate vote.

Feinstein asked to be temporarily replaced on the committee, but Republicans withheld the necessary support because her absences allowed them to block judicial nominees they opposed.

Feinstein returned to the Senate on Wednesday and her staff said she would have a light schedule while she continued to recover. It was uncertain if she would attend Thursday’s Judiciary Committee meeting but she arrived in a wheelchair about 90 minutes after it began. Democrats and Republicans on the committee gave her a standing ovation.

The committee then moved on to votes on three stalled federal district court nominations: Charnelle Bjelkengren for a seat in the eastern district of Washington state, S. Kato Crews, for a seat in Colorado and Marian F. Gaston, for a seat in the Southern District of California.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, strongly criticized all three of the nominees on Thursday and they received no Republican votes. Before Feinstein arrived, the committee confirmed three non-controversial nominees.

The committee’s next scheduled meeting to consider judicial nominees is Wednesday.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera. Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.