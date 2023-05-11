‘One of the worst hours I’ve seen’: CNN faces blowback for airing town hall with Trump

“Doomed to fail.” “Trump’s CNN smackdown.” “Unruly.”
Criticism of CNN was swift and unrelenting after the network gave Donald Trump a prime-time platform in New Hampshire Wednesday to spew election lies, mock a woman who accused him of sexual abuse, and insult the event’s host as the former president seeks a second term in office.
Media analysts, observers, and politicians alike were withering in their denunciation of CNN for holding the town hall event in front of an apparently pro-Trump crowd, calling the decision “profoundly irresponsible” and “disgraceful.” They argued that giving Trump the opportunity to repeatedly spread misinformation and air past grievances was profoundly damaging for both journalism and democracy.
While moderator Kaitlan Collins challenged Trump’s repeated falsehoods, she was largely unsuccessful, with one headline summarizing the heated exchanges as “Trump steamrolls CNN.”
Some of the harshest disapproval came from inside the network, with CNN staffers expressing disgust for hosting the event, which included no other candidates.
“It’s hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening,” Oliver Darcy, a senior media reporter for the network, wrote in an analysis. He referenced Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, his refusal to take responsibility for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, and his mockery of “E. Jean Carroll’s allegations of sexual assault, which a jury found him liable for on Tuesday.”
“CNN aired it all. On and on it went. It felt like 2016 all over again. It was Trump’s unhinged social media feed brought to life on stage. And Collins was put in an uncomfortable position, given the town hall was conducted in front of a Republican audience that applauded Trump,” Darcy wrote. “For most of the night, the nation’s eyes were transfixed on Trump’s abuse of the platform that he was given.”
Darcy said CNN is defending its decision to hold the event. Yet both the network and its new chairman, Chris Licht, “are facing a fury of criticism — both internally and externally.”
Darcy also featured a list of tweets critical of the town hall.
CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter features a whole list of critical tweets of the network’s town hall with Trumphttps://t.co/hYMqbxKEBG pic.twitter.com/FU3Z2r5lXr— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 11, 2023
Media analyst Brian Stelter, CNN’s former chief media correspondent, tweeted that during Thursday morning’s editorial call, Licht praised Collins for her “masterful performance” and said while he is aware of the backlash against the network, CNN “made a lot of news” and “America was served very well by what we did last night.”
But employees, “many of whom are angry about the town hall,” Stelter added, “strongly disagree” with Licht.
Justin Baragona, senior media reporter for the Daily Beast, tweeted some of the reactions CNN staffers shared with him about the event and the network’s decision to broadcast it.
“It is so bad. I was cautiously optimistic despite the criticism. It is awful. It’s a Trump infomercial. We’re going to get crushed,” one CNN on-air personality told him during the event. Afterwards, another staffer told Baragona it was “one of the worst hours I’ve ever seen on our air,” he tweeted.
Media analysts and journalists outside the network offered similarly harsh assessments.
Mehdi Hasan, host of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on MSNBC, chronicled the town hall as it was happening on Twitter, referring it as a “disaster” after it ended.
In an opinion piece published late Wednesday, Hasan lambasted the network for holding the event, writing that not only did CNN put “its own anchor [Collins] in a position to fail” it gave Trump a platform to “say outrageous things, or say things that weren’t true,” quoting the network’s former chief Jeff Zucker.
“As predicted, this was a clear win for Trump,” Hasan wrote. “He felt no pressure and conceded nothing.”
In response to Licht saying that CNN made news with the town hall, Hasan said the job of journalists is “holding power to account.” In that regard, the event “was a complete and utter failure,” he said.
Other journalists defended Collins and her efforts to interview Trump, noting that fact-checking him in real-time is extremely difficult. On Twitter, Scott Nover, a technology and business reporter for Quartz, likened the job to “giving a speeding ticket to a guy going 200 m.p.h. in a school zone.”
Joe Scarborough, co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, called the town hall “disgraceful on every level.”
“It showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years, and I’ve got to say, the most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy,” Scarborough said Thursday. “What I saw last night was as chilling as anything I’ve seen on television since January the 6th.”
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, defended CNN, writing on Twitter that “it’s easy to call it [the town hall] a ‘disaster,’ but many of those same people will eagerly use the news he [Trump] made despite the farce to criticize him on abortion, Ukraine, election denial.”
“I am sad about what happened — for CNN, for democracy,” he wrote. “But it was right to try, even if it failed.”
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, however, wrote on Twitter that CNN’s “choice to platform election disinformation, lies about January 6th, totally unchecked and reckless claims about abortion … they need to take ownership of what just happened.”
“This cannot be normalized. It’s dangerous,” she said.
AOC on CNN's Trump town hall: "I know you said earlier that you will not comment on the platforming of such atrocious disinformation, but I would. I think it was a profoundly irresponsible decision ... it was shameful." pic.twitter.com/XIVZJmM8nC— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023
Airing rallies live is the cardinal sin of 2016. Fact checks sound good, but haggling back and forth on one for thirty minutes means you barely can get past a single question and cover more pressing topics. And there’s real news value to seeing him unedited. No easy calls here.— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 11, 2023
The failure was earlier. In the delusion that by bringing him into your space, you could force him into your world: where there are such things as facts, where verification matters, and the public record speaks. It was a failure to accept how far gone this is, though you knew. https://t.co/5WhK6Qt3U9— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 11, 2023
Addendum: @kaitlancollins did a solid and even strong job under normal circumstances. Unfortunately, this guy is not a regular interviewee, but a persistently malevolent gamer of media. Even Reddit realized it had to handle these types years ago and did, while trying to also…— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) May 11, 2023
What is the journalistic justification for this town hall, @CNN, and how can just justify doing this without having your moderator fact-checking the constant stream of lies you knew were coming?— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 11, 2023
Congrats to CNN for inviting a monster on and laying out a red carpet as he prepares his next foray into outlawing journalism— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) May 11, 2023
I don’t blame Kaitlin Collins. There is only so much she can do.— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 11, 2023
Trump is a unique talent. Rules, shame, facts, they mean nothing to him. He will talk over you and lie until the cows come home.
It’s his thing.
If a young child is known to light fires, and then I hand the child a box of matches and gasoline, and leave the house for an hour, it seems ludicrous for me to come in the house an hour later and shout “can you believe he burned down the house?!?” This is CNN and Trump.— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 11, 2023
Me watching the CNN townhall.— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 11, 2023
"I'm caught in a time loop, this is exactly where it all went wrong" pic.twitter.com/pJG2UR49yp
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.