‘One of the worst hours I’ve seen’: CNN faces blowback for airing town hall with Trump

Media analysts, observers, and politicians alike were withering in their denunciation of CNN for holding the town hall event in front of an apparently pro-Trump crowd, calling the decision “profoundly irresponsible” and “disgraceful.” They argued that giving Trump the opportunity to repeatedly spread misinformation and air past grievances was profoundly damaging for both journalism and democracy.

Criticism of CNN was swift and unrelenting after the network gave Donald Trump a prime-time platform in New Hampshire Wednesday to spew election lies, mock a woman who accused him of sexual abuse, and insult the event’s host as the former president seeks a second term in office.

While moderator Kaitlan Collins challenged Trump’s repeated falsehoods, she was largely unsuccessful, with one headline summarizing the heated exchanges as “Trump steamrolls CNN.”

Some of the harshest disapproval came from inside the network, with CNN staffers expressing disgust for hosting the event, which included no other candidates.

“It’s hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening,” Oliver Darcy, a senior media reporter for the network, wrote in an analysis. He referenced Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, his refusal to take responsibility for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, and his mockery of “E. Jean Carroll’s allegations of sexual assault, which a jury found him liable for on Tuesday.”

“CNN aired it all. On and on it went. It felt like 2016 all over again. It was Trump’s unhinged social media feed brought to life on stage. And Collins was put in an uncomfortable position, given the town hall was conducted in front of a Republican audience that applauded Trump,” Darcy wrote. “For most of the night, the nation’s eyes were transfixed on Trump’s abuse of the platform that he was given.”

Darcy said CNN is defending its decision to hold the event. Yet both the network and its new chairman, Chris Licht, “are facing a fury of criticism — both internally and externally.”

Darcy also featured a list of tweets critical of the town hall.

Media analyst Brian Stelter, CNN’s former chief media correspondent, tweeted that during Thursday morning’s editorial call, Licht praised Collins for her “masterful performance” and said while he is aware of the backlash against the network, CNN “made a lot of news” and “America was served very well by what we did last night.”

But employees, “many of whom are angry about the town hall,” Stelter added, “strongly disagree” with Licht.

Justin Baragona, senior media reporter for the Daily Beast, tweeted some of the reactions CNN staffers shared with him about the event and the network’s decision to broadcast it.

“It is so bad. I was cautiously optimistic despite the criticism. It is awful. It’s a Trump infomercial. We’re going to get crushed,” one CNN on-air personality told him during the event. Afterwards, another staffer told Baragona it was “one of the worst hours I’ve ever seen on our air,” he tweeted.

Media analysts and journalists outside the network offered similarly harsh assessments.

Mehdi Hasan, host of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on MSNBC, chronicled the town hall as it was happening on Twitter, referring it as a “disaster” after it ended.

In an opinion piece published late Wednesday, Hasan lambasted the network for holding the event, writing that not only did CNN put “its own anchor [Collins] in a position to fail” it gave Trump a platform to “say outrageous things, or say things that weren’t true,” quoting the network’s former chief Jeff Zucker.

“As predicted, this was a clear win for Trump,” Hasan wrote. “He felt no pressure and conceded nothing.”

In response to Licht saying that CNN made news with the town hall, Hasan said the job of journalists is “holding power to account.” In that regard, the event “was a complete and utter failure,” he said.

Other journalists defended Collins and her efforts to interview Trump, noting that fact-checking him in real-time is extremely difficult. On Twitter, Scott Nover, a technology and business reporter for Quartz, likened the job to “giving a speeding ticket to a guy going 200 m.p.h. in a school zone.”

Joe Scarborough, co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, called the town hall “disgraceful on every level.”

“It showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years, and I’ve got to say, the most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy,” Scarborough said Thursday. “What I saw last night was as chilling as anything I’ve seen on television since January the 6th.”

Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, defended CNN, writing on Twitter that “it’s easy to call it [the town hall] a ‘disaster,’ but many of those same people will eagerly use the news he [Trump] made despite the farce to criticize him on abortion, Ukraine, election denial.”

“I am sad about what happened — for CNN, for democracy,” he wrote. “But it was right to try, even if it failed.”

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, however, wrote on Twitter that CNN’s “choice to platform election disinformation, lies about January 6th, totally unchecked and reckless claims about abortion … they need to take ownership of what just happened.”

“This cannot be normalized. It’s dangerous,” she said.

