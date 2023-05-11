Sen. Tuberville criticized for remarks on white nationalists: ‘I call them Americans’

The first-term senator from Alabama made the initial remarks in an interview last week with WBHM, an NPR affiliate. He suggested that the Biden administration’s efforts to expand diversity in the military were weakening the force and hampering recruitment, though the Army has said that the real problem is that many young people do not see enlistment as safe or a good career path.

Tuberville said Thursday that his comments had been misinterpreted. His office said he had been expressing skepticism at the idea that white nationalists were in the armed services.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is facing backlash for remarks he made about white nationalists in the armed forces in an interview about his blocking of military nominees. He said that while Democrats may consider such people to be racists, “I call them Americans.”

“We are losing in the military so fast. Our readiness in terms of recruitment,” Tuberville said, according to the station’s transcript of the interview. “And why? I’ll tell you why. Because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda.”

When asked if he believed white nationalists should be allowed in the US military, Tuberville responded, “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

Reacting to the backlash, Tuberville said Thursday at the US Capitol that he had been trying to fight back against the notion that all Donald Trump supporters are white nationalists.

“Democrats portray all Trump people as white nationalists. That’s what I was saying ...” Tuberville said. “There’s a lot of good people that are Trump supporters that for some reason my Democratic colleagues want to portray as white nationalists. That’s not true.”

The comments came as Tuberville continued to hold up Senate approval of a slew of military appointments over his opposition to Pentagon abortion policies. Those policies provide travel funds and support for troops and dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal.

The White House National Security Council said it was “abhorrent that Senator Tuberville would argue that white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military, while he also threatens our national security by holding all pending DOD military and civilian nominations. Extremist behavior has no place in our military. None.”

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday on the Senate floor that Tuberville’s words were “gravely damaging” and that senators “are called to a higher standard of conduct.”

“Does Senator Tuberville honestly believe that our military is stronger with white nationalists in its ranks?” Schumer said. “I cannot believe this needs to be said, but white nationalism has no place in our armed forces and no place in any corner of American society, period. Full stop. End of story.”

Tuberville, who has endorsed former president Donald Trump in his 2024 White House bid, has faced criticism for previous comments related to race. At a Nevada rally featuring Trump, he asserted in October that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”

High court overturns corruption convictions

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the 2018 conviction of a former aide to New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, once again expressing skepticism of the ways federal prosecutors combat public corruption and influence peddling.

The justices took the case to determine whether Joseph Percoco could be convicted of depriving the public of his “honest services” given that he was working for Cuomo’s reelection campaign — rather than in his former role as an aide to the governor — when he accepted $35,000 in payments from a construction company.

Percoco made calls to state officials on the company’s behalf just before returning to government employment.

He was convicted on instructions “that required the jury to determine whether he had a ‘special relationship’ with the government and had ‘dominated and controlled’ government business,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for his unanimous colleagues.

“We conclude that this is not the proper test for determining whether a private person may be convicted of honest-services fraud.”

In a separate case, the court was also unanimous in overturning the conviction of business executive Louis Ciminelli and others who won a $750 million development contract as part of Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion revitalization project.

In a decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas, the justices rejected the prosecution of the case under a theory approved by the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Its “right to control” theory of fraud treats the deprivation of complete and accurate information as a kind of property fraud.

The outcomes of the cases were not surprising because of the way that justices sharply questioned government lawyers about the prosecutions during oral arguments in November.

The court has become increasingly wary of federal prosecutors pursuing public officials for behavior that some justices have considered the normal activity of politics.

In 2016, the court threw out the conviction of former Virginia governor Robert F. McDonnell and his wife for accepting gifts in return for promoting a benefactor’s business, saying McDonnell would have had to take specific government actions on behalf of the benefactor for the behavior to be illegal.

More recently, it overturned the convictions of two allies of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie for closing the George Washington Bridge to punish one of the governor’s rivals.

In the Percoco case, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, joined by Thomas, said the law Congress wrote is simply too vague.

“To this day, no one knows what ‘honest-services fraud’ encompasses,” Gorsuch wrote. “And the Constitution’s promise of due process does not tolerate that kind of uncertainty in our laws-especially when criminal sanctions loom.”

Calif. Senate backs law banning discrimination by caste

The California Senate voted 34-1 Thursday in favor of legislation outlawing caste discrimination in the state. If it passes in the state Assembly and is enacted, California could become the first state in the nation to make caste bias illegal by adding it as a protected category in the state’s antidiscrimination laws.

State Senator Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the legislature, introduced the bill in March. Caste is a division of people related to birth or descent and those at the lowest strata of the caste system known as Dalits, have been pushing for legal protections in California and beyond. They say it is necessary to protect them from bias in housing, education, and in the tech sector — where they hold key roles.

Thursday’s vote was swift, with only Senator Brian Jones voting against the legislation, which has been controversial. On April 25, hundreds on both sides of the issue came to voice their opinions during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the matter. Proponents say caste discrimination is a reality in California and that clarifying the state’s antidiscrimination laws will help protected caste-oppressed communities. Opponents have maintained that the law will single out Hindus and people of Indian descent.

Jones said he has heard concerns from numerous constituents and agrees with them that the legislation unfairly targets a specific group. He contends that caste bias is already covered under existing antidiscrimination laws.

In April, the California Civil Rights Department voluntarily dismissed its case alleging caste discrimination against two Cisco engineers, Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella, while still keeping alive its litigation against the Silicon Valley tech giant.

In February, Seattle became the first US city and the first jurisdiction outside South Asia to add caste to its anti-discrimination laws. Several colleges and universities have also enacted similar policies barring caste discrimination on campuses, including University of California, Davis.

Associated Press