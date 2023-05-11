UMass Amherst graduate slain in Texas shooting remembered as ‘one of the kindest individuals’ and ‘a natural leader’

Then gunfire erupted, the latest mass shooting to shake the nation. Eight people were killed, including three members of the Cho family. Only William survived his wounds.

It was a warm and sunny afternoon on May 6 when he and his wife, Cindy Cho, brought 3-year-old James and 6-year-old William to the Allen Premium Outlets near Dallas to exchange a present for William, who had just celebrated his birthday .

Kyu Cho cherished nothing more than watching his two sons grow up and spending time with his family.

Through their loss, friends and colleagues of Cho, 37, who graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2007 with a degree in political science, are remembering him as a devoted father and an effusively kind person with a special ability to inspire those around him, particularly as a leader of the taekwondo team during his college years.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our UMass Amherst alumnus Kyu Cho, his wife and their 3-year old son in the Texas mall shooting,” spokesman Edward Blaguszewski said in a statement.

Kyu Cho, pictured in the suit, and the UMass taekwondo group. Eric Szymczak

Cho, who was born in South Korea and raised in Dallas, attended the Ave Maria School of Law in Florida after graduating from college. In the past year, he worked as an immigration attorney for the Porter Legal Group in Texas, according to his profile on its website.

“As an immigrant himself, Kyu has a deep pride, respect, and appreciation for the American Dream,” the profile states. He was fluent in Korean and learning Spanish, according to the profile.

While he hadn’t worked at the firm for long, he made a lasting impression, with it becoming “immediately apparent that he is one of the most thoughtful, caring and considerate people we have ever had the pleasure to know and work alongside,” the firm said in a Facebook post.

“He was that way as a leader, mentor, and friend at our organization,” the firm said. “He was loved and respected by his and our entire team. We are shocked, absolutely crushed, and will miss him so much here every day.”

He was that way in college, too, friends recalled. In their lowest moments, he was there for them. When they were lacking confidence, he boosted their morale.

Cho aspired to become an attorney and help others, “especially those who didn’t speak English well,” said Patty Atthajaroon, 35, of Los Angeles, in an e-mail. He had a particular interest in assisting people with immigration issues, “as he and his parents experienced the immigration system in America first hand, as well as its shortcomings,” she added.

Atthajaroon met Cho shortly after she moved to Massachusetts from Thailand for school and was “severely homesick.” She joined the taekwondo team, and recalled the way Cho strove to take care of everyone, likening him to an “older brother that me and so many others on the team needed as we navigated college life, being away from home for the first time, and figuring out who we wanted to be as people.”

“All of my happiest memories are with him” and the team, Atthajaroon said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Ray Mak Hon Kit knew Cho for two decades. They became close friends at UMass Amherst, creating some of their fondest memories together during taekwondo trainings, he wrote on Facebook. When Hon Kit had the flu one cold and snowy night, Cho brought him to a Korean restaurant and insisted that a dish of Sundubu Jjigae, which means tofu stew, would help him recover.

Hon Kit felt better the next day.

“He was with me every time I was sad and down,” he wrote. “One of the kindest individuals I’ve ever known.”

Since graduating from college, Hon Kit had returned to the United States and visited Cho and his family on several occasions. In the days before the shooting, he was traveling in South Korea and sending Cho updates from his friend’s home country. Cho told him to enjoy the trip and food before the replies stopped.

The morning after the shooting, Hon Kit awoke to find his phone filled with messages from his former teammates sharing the devastating news. “When will these tragedies end?” he asked on Facebook. “The US to many of us was the beautiful land of dreams and freedom.”

Looking for a social outlet, Eric Szymczak, 37, joined the martial arts club in college to branch out. It was a diverse group of about a dozen people, but Cho was adept at making everyone feel at ease, he recalled. He was a leader, someone to confide in and who always checked up on others.

During Cho’s tenure as the coach of the team, it grew to more than 30 people, a testament to “his commitment and friendliness,” Szymczak recalled.

“I don’t even know if he would classify himself as a leader. It just seemed kind of natural to him, like a shepherd almost,” Szymczak said. To others on the team, Cho seemed “mature beyond his years,” he said.

Kyu Cho, center, with friends at UMass Amherst. Eric Szymczak

Szymczak was at a music festival in Atlanta on Saturday when an article about the shooting popped up on his phone. There had been a shooting just two blocks from his office a couple of days earlier, and for the sake of his mental health he didn’t read about what had happened.

Then on Monday night, he saw a post on Facebook from a college friend.

“I’m still in shock three days later,” Szymczak said. “Surreal and shocking.”

A large bunch of college friends have been in touch since the shooting, exchanging memories of Cho in a group chat and planning ways to honor his legacy, Szymczak said. On Saturday, they will jump on a Zoom call to talk about Cho and what he meant to them. The group is also hoping to have UMass Amherst remember him in some way, such as a moment of silence at graduation or a scholarship fund in his memory.

Cho was one of Samantha Peetro’s best friends at UMass Amherst — maybe even her “actual first friend” after she transferred halfway through her freshman year and joined the taekwondo team. “He was that kind of person to put themselves out there and make people feel really welcome and loved and encouraged,” Peetro, 36, said.

The team was close-knit and socialized together frequently, with Cho taking the group to restaurants in Boston to expose them to new foods, Peetro said. He once organized a karaoke event at a Korean restaurant in Hadley “that was basically a living room,” Peetro added with a laugh.

Her family lived close by in college, and Cho would often drop in to see them with her or stay during the holidays. He always brought flowers for her mom, she recalled. “He really touched my family,” said Peetro, who now lives in Connecticut.

Peetro said she was sitting on her couch, casually scrolling through her Instagram feed, when she came across an article about the shooting. “I’ve lost friends before, but it’s different when it’s like this,” Peetro said.

“What I would ask people to do in his memory is to continue being really kind to people that you love and call Congress and ask them to act on common sense gun reform laws. Because this has to stop,” she said. “Kyu was a magical type of person that you don’t get to meet often, and I think we’re all luckier for having met him.”

In the days since the shooting, a GoFundMe organized to “help William continue the legacy of his parents” has raised more than $1.8 million as of Thursday morning. More than 35,000 people have donated.

Kyu Cho and his family. Eric Szymczak

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.