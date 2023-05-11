Add language barrier and DCF action can be terrifying, harmful, and unjust

Yvonne Abraham’s column “When the system abuses” (Metro, May 4) highlights two parents who were subjected to a horrific, monthslong investigation by the Department of Children and Families. Sarah Perkins and Joshua Sabey are “white, well-educated, middle class” and with their many resources, the family eventually emerged from the child welfare system traumatized but whole.

Perkins and Sabey acknowledge that they are luckier than many thousands of other families, “disproportionately poor, Hispanic, and Black,” as Abraham notes, who endure DCF intervention. For immigrant families who do not speak English well, abuse by the system is particularly profound. Language barriers can make it impossible to navigate an already complex and overwhelming system, and too many families have experienced the terror of wrongful separation.