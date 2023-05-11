Workers make the effort to unionize. Then the long fight begins.

I worked for a Boston-area community health center for about 14 years, and toward the end of that time, we voted in a union. Management — and this was a nonprofit community health center — spent what I considered an unethical amount of money to make bargaining very difficult. The National Labor Relations Board needs much stronger rules and regulations to keep management from gaming the process.

Thank you for Katie Johnston’s front-page article about the difficulty in negotiating a contract with management after voting to unionize ( “Thrill of victory, then agony of negotiation,” May 8). What the article refers to in passing, but is an important element in the post-union-election process, is that companies spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on antiunion law firms.

Advertisement

Bill Dain

Newtonville





The key is to keep the union membership energized, militant

As a retired union organizer of 30 years with the United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers of America, I have helped settle many first contracts. The key is having a strong, actively involved membership. Building the union structure from within and activating the membership leads to success.

The union structure must be built on dividing workers into easily manageable groups. No one can effectively represent 100 people, but most anybody can be effective in representing 10 people. Each group should elect its representative, and they should work together to improve and advance all of their working conditions.

Be creative and, most important, have fun. Develop actions that will drive the employer nuts. Involve family members (including kids), friends, and people engaged in movements for social justice.

Understand that rather than needing a contract, you need a militant organization engaged on many fronts. If you’re successful in building a union this way, it will be the employer demanding a contract to bring about peace.

John Lambiase

Cambridge