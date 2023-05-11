Undocumented immigrants get the job done. But at what cost?

Carlos and the other immigrant workers were framing a hotel structure in Portland, Maine, he said in an interview in Spanish. They would work roughly 50 hours, six days a week for FDL, a business based in Andover, Mass., that incorporated in 2020, according to public records.

By the time Carlos and 16 other undocumented workers were found in March by federal agents in a home in Lisbon, Maine, the Guatemalan man had been working for FDL Construction Company LLC for awhile already — since last year, Carlos told me.

All of the 17 workers lived in Massachusetts, Carlos said. During the non-winter months, the immigrants would work at least 60 hours a week in other construction jobs in Maine for FDL, sometimes as many as 80 hours, he said. Carlos asked that his real name not be published for fear of repercussions.

Those are all details previously undisclosed about a case that US Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release in March that read: “Border Patrol Infiltrates Elaborate Human Smuggling Scheme … 17 Migrants Removed from a Maine Stash House.”

Until now, little was known about the business that employed the immigrant workers. FDL is registered to Fabiola de Leon who, in a brief interview, confirmed her company employed the 17 undocumented workers. She disputed how the media characterized her company, which CBP didn’t actually identify by name.

“We haven’t done anything,” de Leon told me in Spanish. “We don’t steal. The media is saying that I exploit the workers when I never did that.”

De Leon said she rented the Lisbon house because the workers told her they were tired of the daily trips between Massachusetts and Maine. The rental home would allow the workers to sleep over in Lisbon during the workweek to minimize travel back and forth.

De Leon told me that in March federal agents told her that they could accuse her of human trafficking. “And I said to them, ‘I didn’t send for [the workers], I don’t even know them... They simply called me saying they wanted to work.’”

Why did de Leon knowingly hire undocumented workers? She said that people with legal status in the United States “do not want to work. Everyone has unemployment [benefits], everyone is living off the government, they have a Social Security number but they don’t want to work. And people who don’t have a Social Security number do want to work and do work because [immigrants] have a strong need to do so.”

De Leon ended the interview saying that she’s “supposedly still under investigation, so I guess it’s not a good idea that I talk to the press.” She wouldn’t confirm exactly who is investigating her company and refused to give more information, such as who had hired FDL in Maine or whether FDL was still doing business there. “I am not going to talk about this anymore, OK? I don’t know what consequences there would be if I talk more.”

At the time of the CBP operation in March, Carlos said he was making a flat rate of $25 an hour. However, he showed me an older check that the company gave him for about $1,500 for more than 60 hours of work. He said it had been payment for one week and that it didn’t include overtime pay.

Carlos’s lawyer, Audrey Richardson, said her client has been interviewed by Department of Labor investigators. She said she doesn’t have information on the nature of the DOL investigation or whether any other agency is looking into it. Richardson is the managing attorney of the employment law unit at Greater Boston Legal Services.

“This case was an aberration in that the workers were targeted, whereas under current policies out of the US Department of Homeland Security, they’re not supposed to be doing that,” Richardson said. The day of the operation, CBP took the undocumented workers to a facility for processing, where they allegedly spent the night, according to Carlos. At least two were sent to detention, Carlos said. CBP said in the press release that some of the workers were put in removal proceedings.

Those new DHS policies include a program that “provides deferred action [from deportation] and work authorization to workers who would come forward as witnesses in government workplace rights investigations,” said Richardson. That’s what Carlos is hoping to access.

To be clear, all workers regardless of their immigration status are protected by state and federal labor and employment laws about minimum wage, overtime, sick time, and meal breaks, among other rights. But many undocumented workers are unaware of these laws and may not know that their workplace rights are being violated. It’s why Richardson said her organization is always available to talk to people confidentially about their rights and the protections and benefits of coming forward to denounce possible labor violations. And even if workers without legal status are aware of their rights and the new DHS policies, many — if not most of them — may still not report workplace violations because the fear of getting deported prevails.

I texted de Leon to ask her specifically about overtime. She responded saying that her employees worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, which contradicts what Carlos told me — he said he would also work Saturdays and that he’d start work every day at 7 a.m.

De Leon went on to say that the workers would receive generous breaks at work and have food in the rental home, “and we didn’t deduct” that from their pay, she said. Snow days, she added, wouldn’t be deducted either. (Carlos confirmed FDL didn’t charge them rent or for the groceries that de Leon paid for in the Lisbon home.)

About the overtime, de Leon said, “If [the workers] ought to have been paid overtime [given all of] that, then my answer would be NO.”

Still, de Leon’s company — like many other similar businesses in construction, landscaping, janitorial services, and other industries — was probably benefiting economically from hiring undocumented workers. The hiring of undocumented, cheap labor exists in a parallel universe within the economy but it’s not an outlier.

“Part of the question in a lot of these cases is, who is taking advantage of workers’ vulnerabilities and their need to be working and to stay quiet if something isn’t right?” Richardson said. Oftentimes small companies like de Leon’s hire the workers and then bigger companies hire the small firm as a subcontractor. The bigger company typically knows full well the price is too low to involve documented labor.

Indeed, many questions remain about the case: Who is the developer building the Portland hotel? Were there other actors above FDL that were drawing a profit from Carlos’s labor?

Of the $1,500 or so a week that he was making, Carlos would send about $400 to Guatemala to help his parents. I asked Carlos if he felt abused or exploited by FDL: “Well … the truth is that I really needed the job.”

Carlos and the other 16 workers are only one example of how businesses, all the way up and down the supply chain, find a way to capitalize on their desperation to work. Everyone above these workers is getting an economic benefit from their cheap labor. But at what cost?

