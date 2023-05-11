One of the people behind the exonerated, who never gave up

As one of the attorneys who worked on Victor Rosario’s motion for a new trial, I would like to thank Joan Vennochi for highlighting some of the work that lies behind every wrongful conviction that is overturned (“The power of law enforcement to influence the justice system,” Opinion). Many times family members and friends, in addition to journalists and lawyers, have the courage, often at great personal cost, to stand by the wrongfully convicted. They are rarely, if ever, recognized for the sustenance they provided the victims of police power. In this case, Victor’s wife, Beverly — who met him when she was teaching English to prisoners and married him more than 20 years before his release — was the unfaltering force who fueled the fight for his exoneration.

Andrea Petersen