Donald Trump’s wacky comedy night in New Hampshire

Sadly for Trump, however, there are some scolds who simply won’t see the humor in his demeaning a woman a Manhattan jury just judged him to have sexually abused.

No surprise, then, that some of the Republicans in attendance at Saint Anselm College enjoyed a hearty laugh when Trump called writer E. Jean Carroll a “wack job ” and went on a mocking riff about her . For them, it seems to have been like watching a beloved comedian perform some of his best-loved bits.

As CNN’s New Hampshire town hall forum on Monday made clear once again, Donald Trump’s wit is a big part of his appeal to today’s GOP.

It is lucky, then, that there were other mirth-inspiring bits — at least for those who enjoy unintended irony.

Like, say, one of the moments when he rebuked CNN host Kaitlan Collins.

“This is what she does,” the former president said of the CNN interlocutor.

What had Collins done that was so objectionable?

She had, heaven forfend, tried to inject actual facts into his revisionist history.

In this particular instance, Collins noted that Trump hadn’t succeeded in building the southern border wall he campaigned on in 2016, all the while asserting, hilariously, that Mexico would pay for it.

Trump insisted he did. Collins noted, accurately, that he hadn’t. Whereupon Trump sneakily tried to transform the notion of completion. In Trump talk, it now apparently means attempting or hoping to finish something you actually weren’t able to do.

It’s an arduous job, trying to correct Trump’s many misstatements in real time. As those with an annoying affinity for facts know, a Trump event is a full-employment project for fact-checkers, and as he demonstrated on Wednesday, that is not about to change.

Still, Collins went gamely about that task during an hour or so that stretched like eternity.

“You are a nasty person, I’ll tell ya,” Trump said when she pointed out the difference between his conduct in the case of the missing presidential documents and that of Joe Biden. This earned him another big laugh.

And if by nasty Trump meant “pointedly insistent on the truth,” why, his gibe can hardly be disputed.

Trump also made it clear that he had no intention of backing off another piece of his electoral comedy routine, his risible assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. That contention, of course, has now been conclusively refuted by a wide variety of authorities.

Collins repeatedly pressed him on whether, with his team’s scores of lawsuits having failed and his other claims of fraud refuted by Republican election officials — as well as his own appointees and aides — he would now acknowledge that that wasn’t so.

His answer? Well, pretend for a second that CNN’s town hall was Jeopardy!, that the category was “Antique Expressions,” and the clue was “A photographic negative.” The winning answer would have been: “What is: Not on your tintype.”

Instead, Trump engaged in the same old argle-bargle.

When an impossibly hopeful attendee asked if Trump would at least quit talking about a rigged election during this campaign, the former president said he would — and then immediately revealed that what he really meant was: Of course not. When Collins asked him if he would commit to accepting the 2024 election results, he offered the same kind of formulation: “If I think it’s an honest election.”

On Ukraine, the man who trusted Vladimir Putin over US intelligence agencies and otherwise comported himself as an admirer of dictators and strongmen around the world, claimed the Russian czar would not have invaded if he had been in office. Even more pricelessly, Trump asserted that as president, he would be able to end the war in 24 hours.

And so it went, an evening that oscillated between falsehood, fiction, and fantasy.

Yet there was an area where even Trump’s considerable skills as an artful dodger couldn’t quite square the circle: abortion.

He claimed credit for getting Roe v. Wade overturned — and rightly so. He, after all, appointed three hard-right justices who, despite their confirmation-hearing evasions, were determined to get that done, and they did.

But in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, abortion has become a critical voting issue for a broad range of American voters. Queried by both an audience member and Collins, Trump refused to say whether he would sign a national abortion ban and, if so, at which point in a pregnancy it would take effect.

Even he couldn’t find a way to finesse that issue.

But it was certainly amusing to watch him try.

