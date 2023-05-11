After absorbing a pair of setbacks, Sky Jara finds her footing for No. 11 Hamilton-Wenham’s tennis team in Cape Ann League victory over Lynnfield

Coming off the first two-loss week of her high school career, Hamilton-Wenham junior Sky Jara faced another challenging first-singles matchup against Lynnfield’s Paige Martino on Thursday.

Hamilton-Wenham’s Sky Jara returns a shot against Lynnfield’s Paige Martino during their tennis match in Lynnfield on Thursday.

Behind Jara’s tightly-contested 6-4, 6-4 win at first singles and consistent play across the lineup, the No. 11 Generals (13-1) notched a 5-0 victory over Cape Ann League rival Lynnfield (8-4) at Lynnfield Middle School.

“[Jara] didn’t get down about those losses. I think she actually felt good about how she was playing, and really looking forward to the match today against Paige,” said Hamilton-Wenham coach Joe Maher. “Today, she did a nice job of really attacking on her forehand, especially when there was a second serve to attack.”

Thursday’s contest was the Generals’ fifth match in the past six days, and marked an important victory in both the Cape Ann standings and state landscape — Hamilton-Wenham is Division 4′s top-seeded squad in the latest MIAA power rankings, and the Pioneers are third.

“You know Lynnfield is one of the top teams in Division 4,” Maher said. “So to really take control of the match today — in singles and doubles — it was a very good win for us, because they challenged us.”

The Generals were also propelled by key victories from Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory (6-2, 6-1) at first doubles, and dominant wins by Naomi Provost (6-1, 6-0) and Chloe Gern (6-1, 6-1) at second and third singles, respectively.

Hamilton-Wenham also split two matches last week with No. 6 Newburyport (12-1), losing Monday’s contest 3-2 before responding with a 3-2 victory Friday thanks to Simon and Gregory’s flipped result at first doubles.

After replacing all four doubles players from last year’s state title-winning squad, Maher continues to be encouraged with their progress throughout the year — and in particular against top-level competition in the past two weeks.

“Our doubles teams are really coming together,” Maher said. “That’s what I knew that we would have to improve on throughout the year, so I think between improving there and having singles continue to challenge each other, we’re going to have a good shot of having a deep run again.”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.