After replacing the legendary Pat Cronin, first-year baseball coach Matt Henriksen trying to ‘carve my own path’ at Whitman-Hanson

Despite the loss — the Panthers’ first since April 6th — the key components fueling success remained in place. Communication, positive reinforcement, and an innovative plan by Henriksen, a first-time head coach, has Whitman-Hanson off to a surprising 10-3 start and the No. 6 ranking in the latest Division 2 power rankings.

“He told us to keep our heads up,” said Whitman-Hanson senior second basemen Brandon Craven . “Ever since we started, he’s told us we have something special here and he keeps reminding of us that. It’s helped us work harder and win games.”

Fifteen minutes after Whitman-Hanson had its nine-game winning streak snapped Tuesday by Patriot League rival Plymouth North, first-year coach Matt Henriksen stood on the grass in shallow left field. His players gathered around him on a sunny afternoon as conversation flowed within the circle.

“To be honest I’ve been lucky,” said Henriksen. “We had a lot of talent and a lot of leadership returning, which is helpful for a first-year coach.”

Like a new student arriving to the first day of school, Henriksen was unsure of what to expect from his new group entering the first day of tryouts. But after watching a week of practice, he saw a roster flush with athleticism, size, and advanced bat-to-ball skills. It raised his expectations.

“My eyes opened pretty wide the first couple of days when I saw what I had in front of me,” said Henriksen. “I told them pretty early on that we had a chance to do something special.”

Henriksen’s path to Whitman-Hanson started in high school when he was a four-year starter at third base for Patriot League rival Hingham (Class of 2009). The coach his senior year was current W-H athletic director Bob Rodgers.

After playing collegiately at Tusculum University and professionally in the Independent League, Henriksen returned to the South Shore and stayed in touch with Rodgers during stops as an assistant coach at Hingham and Noble & Greenough.

“ ‘Pat’s presence is definitely still felt around here. The kids from last year still talk about him. But I’m definitely trying to accomplish my own thing and carve my own path.’ Whitman-Hanson first-year coach Matt Henriksen, on replacing legendary baseball coach Pat Cronin

When the Whitman-Hanson job opened last summer, Henriksen sent Rodgers a text expressing his interest. He was hired in August, replacing the legendary Pat Cronin, who retired after 41 seasons, an induction into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, and 503 career wins at East Bridgewater and Whitman-Hanson.

“Pat’s presence is definitely still felt around here,” said Henriksen. “The kids from last year still talk about him. But I’m definitely trying to accomplish my own thing and carve my own path.”

In his first season as Whitman-Hanson baseball coach, Matt Henriksen (above, left) has tried to stress three things to his team: Communication, positive reinforcement, and an innovative plan. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Henriksen said he wasn’t intimidated by replacing Cronin, but the Panthers still started the spring rocky. Sitting at 1-2 following a 6-3 loss to Hanover, Henriksen called a postgame meeting, reassuring confidence and reminding his team the words of belief he had proclaimed during the preseason.

The players responded. The Panthers rattled off nine wins in a row and have averaged eight runs per game since, accumulating four mercy-rule victories in the process as they took control of first place in the Keenan Division.

“The winning streak was the most fun I’ve ever had in baseball,” said Craven. “We won some close games during the streak and coach always told us to stick with it. Stick to the approach. There’s been nothing better.”

Brandon Craven (right) credited first-year coach Matt Henriksen (left) with helping him transform his approach at the plate. Craven said he went from being a pull-happy hitter to the team's No. 3 hitter with opposite-field power who is now batting .440. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Craven said Henriksen has helped transform his approach at the plate. Typically a pull-happy hitter from the left side, Craven is now driving the ball to the opposite field, knocking hits over the shortstop’s head when the pitch is on the outside corner.

Craven, the No. 3 hitter, is batting .440 with catcher Cam Beltramini(.500 BA), and leadoff hitter Ryan Carroll pacing a deep lineup. In the matchup against Plymouth North, No. 7 hitter Zack Nye crushed a 375-foot home run to deep center field, tying the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth.

The Panthers also have an ace in sophomore lefty Ryan Baker, who has allowed just one earned across 30 innings through Monday.

Whitman-Hanson first-year baseball coach Matt Henriksen huddles with his team during Tuesday’s game against Plymouth North. "Our goal is to win the Patriot League and make a deep playoff run,'' he said. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The pieces have fit.

“Our goal is to win the Patriot League and make a deep playoff run,” said Henriksen.

In his first year, Henriksen is also focusing on developing underclassmen as he tries to build a system and culture. But like he said before the season, he feels this group is capable of something special in the present.

“We don’t want to lose again,” Craven said after Tuesday’s defeat. “We just want to keep winning.”

Extra bases

▪ Times are good in Clocktown, as Ashland has won nine straight games and sits in second behind Holliston in the Tri-Valley League Large Division, earning the No. 17 ranking in this week’s Globe Top 20.

Led by senior captains Connor Cowern (a shortstop committed to Saint Anselm) and first baseman Jack Reardon, the Clockers are 10-3 and 8-3 in the Tri-Valley League. Reardon is batting .400 while Cowern is at an eye-popping .560 with 23 hits in 13 games. Junior Ty Letichevsky, committed to Northeastern, has pitched to a 1.85 ERA and earned the win in four straight starts.

While Ashland head coach Matt Messer knows the TVL schedule only gets tougher from here, the focus is on taking things one game at a time.

“The Large is very competitive,” Messer said. “All these schools are winning — Holliston, Westwood, Medfield . . . We’re still trying to win this league here, so we’re taking it game-by-game, pitch-by-pitch. We know what our final goal is.”

▪ Phillips Andover senior Thomas White — a projected first-round pick in this summer’s Major League Baseball draft — shined Saturday afternoon with at least 20 MLB scouts in attendance. White, a 6-foot-5-inch lefthander whose fastball touched 98 miles per hour Saturday, struck out 12 over 5 ⅔ innings of two-hit ball in a win over Phillips Exeter.

▪ A pair of longtime coaches hit milestones this week: Mashpee’s Dan Patenaude, the varsity coach since 2000, earned his 300th career win Monday night, and eighth-year North Reading coach Eric Archambault hit win number 100 on Friday.

Games to watch

Friday, No. 4 Taunton at No. 1 Franklin, 7 p.m. — For the second time this spring, it’s a rematch of the 2022 Division 1 state championship game. Franklin beat Taunton, 3-2, back in April.

Monday, No. 17 Ashland at No. 15 English High, 4 p.m. — The unbeaten Blue & Blue host the red-hot Clockers in this intriguing nonleague matchup.

Monday, No. 8 Andover at No. 3 Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m. — It’s a battle at the top of the Merrimack Valley Conference Division I up in Lawrence. The Raiders won, 9-6, in their previous meeting.

Wednesday, No. 2 Westford at Waltham, 7 p.m. — Expect a low-scoring affair when two of the state’s best pitching staffs meet in a Dual County League battle.

Thursday, Seekonk at Somerset Berkley, 3:45 p.m. — As the first of two meetings in eight days between the South Coast Conference’s top teams, this could have big ramifications for the regular season crown.

