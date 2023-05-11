Are Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle ready to be the Bruins’ Nos. 1 and 2 centers, if need be?

Time marches on. Sixteen NHL seasons for Krejci and 19 for Bergeron may be enough for both. Until they make their decisions, we can only introduce speculative scenarios. Such as Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle digging in against the top centers in the Atlantic Division and elsewhere.

“Roster changes are likely coming,” general manager Don Sweeney said Tuesday at TD Garden, during the Bruins brass’s postmortem press conference. “We’re not going to be the same team.”

As strange as it is to consider a Bruins team without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, that may be what greets us next fall.

Advertisement

Would the Bruins really go into a season with two centers who have one 50-point season each to their names and expect to be a good team? Well, possibly. They would be expecting David Pastrnak to elevate a line centered by Zacha, perhaps with Taylor Hall on the other wing. They would expect Coyle to continue to play his 200-foot strongman game, neutralizing forces such as Auston Matthews and Sasha Barkov, as Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk continue to be top-line scorers.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

“The pieces that we have coming back are pretty good hockey players,” team president Cam Neely said. “I think we got a little taste of potentially what the team might look like in Games 3 and 4″ against Florida, when the Bruins took a 3-1 series lead with Coyle and Zacha subbing for Bergeron and Krejci.

If that is to be the reality for 2023-24, the threat to the Bruins’ stability might come further down the lineup. Assuming the Bruins can find a landing spot on a new contract, restricted free agent Trent Frederic would move into Coyle’s former spot as the No. 3 center. Frederic put up a career-best 17-14—31 line in 79 games this season, but he did that on the wing. He has not proven himself capable of handling center duty full-time.

Advertisement

Tomas Nosek could re-sign as the No. 4 center. He did like playing here, and as a quieter, reserved fellow who takes a while to adjust to his surroundings, he acknowledged last week, he is comfortable now.

But Nosek, who turns 31 in September, has made $1.75 million in each of his two seasons here. He is not deserving of a pay cut. He is the top left-shot penalty-killing forward on the league’s No. 1 unit. He won 60.4 percent of his faceoffs in the playoffs, seventh-best in the league. His regular-season success rate (59.3) was sixth-best among anyone who took 500 draws (Nosek took 597). He fit well in the room, too.

Charlie Coyle tipped a shot past Florida goaltender Alex Lyon in Game 3 — his only goal of the seven-game series. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As they will be close to the salary-cap ceiling yet again, with a league-high $4.5 million in bonus overages, the Bruins would be doing backflips if Providence leading scorer Georgii Merkulov made a surprise leap to full-time NHL duty, or if steady Marc McLaughlin grabbed a spot. Barring that, the Bruins may need to bring in help at the position. Or try to, anyway.

There are fantastic, and high-cost, centers scheduled to hit free agency in summer 2024, including Matthews, Sebastian Aho, Elias Pettersson, Anze Kopitar, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Scheifele, Mikael Backlund, and Elias Lindholm (plus Steven Stamkos, who plays wing and center).

The Bruins seemingly do not have the draft and prospects assets to pry any of those centers a year early. It seems they could, if so moved, explore trading one of their own players with one year left — such as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who makes $3.6875 million — for a cheaper center option with the same contract term.

Advertisement

One name that comes to mind: Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen, whose $1.5 million tag expires next summer. The Panthers, who love Luostarinen but need left-shot defenders, might consider Grzelcyk if the Bruins added a prospect.

Trotting out Coyle, Zacha, Frederic, and McLaughlin as their top four centers means the Bruins would be approaching the season like a center trying to win a faceoff: They’ll need some help on the wings.

If Bergeron retires, Marchand would likely be captain. Pastrnak would be an alternate if Krejci retired, along with Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo. DeBrusk and Hall (if his $6 million cap hit isn’t moved to create breathing room) would need to regularly drive the offense and score.

Bergeron’s bumper spot on the power play would go to Zacha. Frederic would take on more penalty-kill duties. Coyle would be the team’s only right-handed center and would take all the important draws.

Asking Coyle and Zacha to fill the shoes of two of the top 10 Bruins forwards of all-time is not a reasonable ask. Sure as the numbers 37 and 46 will be retired, Nos. 13 and 18 will not.

But asking that pair to be reasonably productive, defensively responsible, and drive play the way the 37-year-old versions of Bergeron and Krejci did, that’s not out of line. Coyle, 31, and Zacha, 26, should be more durable than their elders, who were compromised in the playoffs. Health and youth over experience and accolades.

Advertisement

Not that it will make it any easier to watch, because there will be an adjustment, in the weight of the role and the increased attention. They’ll have to play to their capabilities while facing much tougher competition, specifically in the postseason, where matchups matter much more than in any one-off regular-season game.

Reinforcements will be difficult for Sweeney to make at next year’s trade deadline, given how the Bruins have gone all-in the last few seasons. Their system is bereft of draft chips, the kind that might entice a losing team to cash in an established player on an expiring deal. The Bruins could be looking at the margins, panning other franchises for undiscovered gold.

If the season starts with Coyle centering Marchand and DeBrusk, and Zacha with Hall and Pastrnak, it could be rocky underneath them. You might want to exercise patience. Because the Bruins will be preaching it.

“Our mandate internally and collectively as a group,” Sweeney said, “is we have a really strong core of guys that hopefully, as Monty [Jim Montgomery] has talked about, will continue to grow and take leadership responsibilities moving forward, regardless of whether or not Patrice or David walk back through the door. Because they need to.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.