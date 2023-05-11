Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown take over a game if they score from only two places on the floor?

Tatum’s third attempt was a tailor-made rhythm shot. He curled around a screen from Jaylen Brown and used three dribbles to get to a cozy pull-up jumper from the elbow. The look was clean. The closest defender was 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was deep in the paint, braced more for a finish at the rim.

There was no way for Jayson Tatum to know that three straight misses to start Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals would snowball into a 1-for-8 slump that he’d spend the rest of the night trying to shoot his way out of. At that point, early in the first quarter of a 115-103 loss Tuesday, he was just trying to step into a shot that felt comfortable.

Even at 7 feet, Embiid’s attempt to contest the shot was the kind that looked earnest enough on film but probably didn’t affect it. Still, Tatum front-rimmed the jumper, then shook his head in disappointment as he backpedaled on defense.

Save for a step-in jumper in the second half, Tatum packed up his mid-range game for the rest of the night.

It has been accepted that the mid-range is the least valuable shot on the floor — worth taking only if a player is good enough to make it routinely. But it also is clear that it has become a trusty weapon for the league’s elite scorers.

In these playoffs, the best performances have been anchored by difficult shots made in the mid-range. In Jimmy Butler’s 56-point performance for Miami in Round 1 against Milwaukee, he went 6 for 8 on middies. When Phoenix’s Devin Booker came close to shooting perfection in back-to-back games against the Nuggets, he shot 14 of 16 from mid-range. When Philadelphia’s James Harden hung 45 on the Celtics in their series opener, a player who personifies the 3-pointers-and-layups ideology went 5 of 7 from mid-range.

But after Tatum missed that elbow jumper, he went back to the Celtics’ stated mission on offense, one that’s been consistent and transparent since the start of the season: work for pull-up threes in isolation or off a screen, drive relentlessly if it’s not there and finish at the rim, or draw defenders and kick out for catch-and-shoot threes.

It raises the question: How dominant can a scorer be if he’s asked to score from only two places on the floor?

Of the 14 players who had scored at least 40 points in these playoffs through Wednesday’s games, all but one made at least one mid-range shot (Memphis’s Ja Morant, 0 for 2 in a 45-point performance in a loss to the Lakers). When Tatum poured in 39 points in Game 1 against the Sixers, he drove to the rim 19 times, shooting 6 for 11 on those drives and 9 for 18 at the rim total, and got up seven threes, hitting four.

The Celtics’ commitment to the drive-and-kick game is hard to argue with. They finished the regular season with the league’s second-best offensive rating (117.3). They drove the ball nearly 47 times a night and took the second-most catch-and-shoot threes in the league (31.4). Tatum averaged a career-high 30.1 points. Brown also had his best scoring season at 26.6.

That philosophy hasn’t changed in the playoffs, as 41.5 percent of their shot attempts were threes and 44.2 percent came at the rim or in the paint.

It hasn’t changed because it works. The Celtics’ half-court offense produced 118.3 points per 100 possessions during the regular season (fourth in the league) and was at 120.2 in the playoffs (third).

But that system also puts a lot on the shoulders of Tatum and Brown to either make pull-up threes, score when they drive to the basket, or find the open man. It also puts pressure on open shooters to knock down their catch-and-shoot threes if a kick-out pass comes their way.

Through Game 5, Tatum was 6 for 21 on pull-up threes in this series. Brown was 2 for 11.

“I think I’ve had a couple — maybe like one or two — 1-for-10s from the three, 1 for 6,” Tatum said. “But they’re not going to leave me open. They’re not going to go under the screen. Just have to keep shooting. Just part of it. Keep the same routine. Let it fly.”

Tatum has been driving the ball nearly 15 times a game. Brown has been driving it about a dozen times. That’s taxing in a way similar to a running back taking 30 handoffs a game.

More often than not, Tatum and Brown have been scoring or getting to the free throw line when they drive. Tatum was 19 for 36 on 74 drives to the basket and had gotten to the line to make 13 of 16 free throws. Brown was 16 for 26 on 62 drives to the basket and 8 of 14 from the line.

When they haven’t been able to score on their drives, they’ve been willing passers.

“I feel like we got kind of the same looks over and over again,” Brown said after the loss in Game 5. “We got a lot of open looks, but we didn’t make shots tonight, but I think we can be better. We will be better.”

He’s right. The Celtics have generated 358 open threes in the playoffs and made 144. In the series against the Sixers, they had created 176 and made 63.

In the battle of spot-up shooters knocking down open 3-pointers, the Celtics actually have been coming out ahead of the Sixers, who had knocked down 54 of 138. But the Sixers have been getting the spot-up shooting along with the two pillars of their offense scoring in different ways.

Embiid has been scoring at the elbow (10 of 11), on post-ups (7 of 16), on catch-and-shoot jumpers (11 for 20, 3 of 9 from three), and pull-ups (8 for 27).

Along with his typical off-the-dribble shooting and rim attacks, Harden had hit 4 of 6 catch-and-shoot threes (none bigger than the go-ahead 3-pointer in Game 4) and he has played in the mid-range (9 of 16).

Tatum and Brown have the capacity to open up their scoring arsenal. Brown was 22nd in the league in mid-range field goals made during the regular season (114). Tatum added a floater in the offseason, used it early in the season, and has gone to it at times in the postseason.

But facing elimination, the Celtics will lean on an offensive system that’s produced undeniable results. That will require Tatum and Brown to keep firing off the dribble and barreling to the rim. And it also will require open shooters to keep shooting. Whether those shots go in likely will determine whether the Celtics survive to play a Game 7.





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.