Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, like Bruins coach Jim Montgomery before him, has learned that everything in the playoffs is a battle

A basketball game is not war, but in Mazzulla’s defense, this postseason has been quite the uphill battle for the first-time head coach. From failing to call timeouts when he should have, to waiting too long to make lineup changes when he could have, Mazzulla’s coaching inexperience has been an undeniable factor in this playoff slog. Wherever and whenever this journey ends, there will be so much for him to dissect and learn from, a veritable buffet of uncomfortable film reviews.

“I’m ready for war,” the 34-year-old roiling ball of intensity said from behind a pregame microphone.

PHILADELPHIA — With his Celtics facing elimination from the playoffs Thursday night, Joe Mazzulla was asked his state of mind. He left nothing to the imagination.

Advertisement

Kind of like what Bruins coach Jim Montgomery just went through.

Wasn’t this supposed to be the spring of Boston championships, of unleashing the duck boats and celebrating on Causeway? Instead, Boston has been reminded of one of the sports’ enduring lessons: Experience matters.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

And neither of these coaches had it.

So here we are in the Hub, with a winter playoff season that opened with such promise souring like milk left out in the summer sun. The Bruins, the NHL’s best regular-season team ever and winners of the coveted Presidents’ Trophy, were bounced in one round, left to ruminate over their shocking seven-game failure against the upstart Florida Panthers.

The Celtics, after barely making it through Round 1 against the overmatched Atlanta Hawks, headed into this Eastern Conference semifinal as the last best team standing. Yet they clung to their playoff lives Thursday night, facing elimination after letting the streaking 76ers embarrass them on their home court Tuesday night.

As it turns out, learning on the (playoff) job is a lot harder than navigating the regular-season curve.

Advertisement

With stunning admissions during and after the playoffs by both Mazzulla and Montgomery, the heady regular-season success and glory seems oh, so long ago. Both quickly learned, as Montgomery admitted more than once, “the playoffs are a different animal.”

You think?

Why else was Mazzulla left to question his own decision not to call a timeout at the end of Game 4 last Sunday in Philadelphia, watching instead as his players squandered the final 19 seconds of overtime without getting a shot off in time, and losing the game by a point?

“Hindsight is 20/20, I should have called [time out] to help us get a two-for-one or get a couple more possessions,” he admitted a day later. “Obviously, 14 seconds left, down 1, you want as many chances as you can. So, definitely learn from that.”

Listen, there are times professional sports coaches own up to their mistakes or ignorance and they leave you feeling impressed, not simply for showing honesty or even vulnerability, but for admitting the need and the willingness to learn more even as they’ve reached the highest level of their chosen profession.

And then there are times professional coaches own up to their mistakes or ignorance and they leave you feeling bewildered, not because there is anything wrong in being honest or being vulnerable, but because the time had long since passed to admit to such shortcomings.

Like the playoffs.

It was bewildering to hear Montgomery admit this week how that “different animal” of playoff pressure weighed his team down, and how he was unable to do anything to lift the burden.

Advertisement

“There is an added mental grind in the playoffs, and it takes a toll, right? he said during the team’s wrap-up news conference. “That’s what I’ve learned through this grind is the expectations that were put on our team going into the playoffs, there is a price you pay. Everybody does and I think we are going to learn from this, everybody. The players, especially me, I’m going to learn and I’m going to have to help the players push through, which I didn’t do this year.

“It’s my job to get the players to own the moment, seize the moment, and that didn’t happen. And that falls on me.”

The postseason Bruins were such a sad imitation of the team that dominated all year, and no matter what Montgomery tried, or didn’t try, it didn’t work. Sticking with goalie Linus Ullmark even as he struggled and even as regular-season partner Jeremy Swayman waited on the bench. Welcoming back injured captain Patrice Bergeron only to separate him from favorite linemate Brad Marchand. Swapping defensemen Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk just enough to confound stalwart Charlie McAvoy. Not finding a way to correct the “catastrophic” mistakes his players were making, whether by outburst or benching.

“The No. 1 thing is my job is to get the players to elevate their games and I didn’t do that,” he said.

Mazzulla has similarly searched for ways to spark his team, but he couldn’t stop it from turning a 3-1 Round 1 advantage into an exhausting six-game escape, couldn’t get a win in two of the first three home games of this Philadelphia series. He hoped Thursday that the insertion of 6-foot-10-inch Robert Williams into the starting lineup would help, at least in containing league MVP Joel Embiid.

Advertisement

Would it work? Maybe. But in this “war” of a series, as Mazzulla has learned, like Montgomery did before him, everything is a battle.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.