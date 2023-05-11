EMass baseball: With power at the plate, and prowess on the mound, Weymouth’s Sean Zaslaw headlines Players of the Week

Matthew DeShiro, Mansfield — With a three-run homer against King Philip in a 9-7 victory and a two-run shot on in an 8-2 win over Foxborough, DeShiro was a big part of two top-20 wins for the Hornets.
Aiden Elmore, Bourne — After launching two home runs in a 10-0 win over Case, the senior drove in four with a pair of hits against Upper Cape to cap a 3-0 week for the Canalmen.
Tommy Falasca, St. Mary’s — The senior had a pair of hits and two runs as the Spartans took down No. 6 Milton, 9-6, then fired a nine-strikeout complete game in a 6-1 win over Bishop Feehan.
Lucas Riley, Oliver Ames — The junior infielder shined in a 12-0 Hockomock win over Stoughton, drilling an inside-the-park grand slam in the first inning as part of a three-hit, five-RBI, three-run day.
Chris Walsh, Duxbury — The Northeastern-bound senior walloped two homers and drove in six in a 10-1 Patriot League win over Quincy.
Sean Zaslaw, Weymouth — The Bryant-bound senior homered and drove in five runs in a 13-2 win over Cardinal Spellman, then struck out six in 6 ⅔ shutout innings in a 2-0 win at No. 6 Milton on Wednesday.