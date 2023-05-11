EMass baseball: With power at the plate, and prowess on the mound, Weymouth’s Sean Zaslaw headlines Players of the Week

Matthew DeShiro, Mansfield — With a three-run homer against King Philip in a 9-7 victory and a two-run shot on in an 8-2 win over Foxborough, DeShiro was a big part of two top-20 wins for the Hornets.

Aiden Elmore, Bourne — After launching two home runs in a 10-0 win over Case, the senior drove in four with a pair of hits against Upper Cape to cap a 3-0 week for the Canalmen.

Tommy Falasca, St. Mary’s — The senior had a pair of hits and two runs as the Spartans took down No. 6 Milton, 9-6, then fired a nine-strikeout complete game in a 6-1 win over Bishop Feehan.