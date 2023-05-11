Boston College women’s lacrosse standout Jenn Medjid is named a finalist for Tewaaraton Award

Boston College attacker Jenn Medjid has been named one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the nation’s top women’s collegiate lacrosse player. The graduate student rang up the fourth-most goals in Division 1 and helped lead the Eagles to their first-ever ACC championship.
Medjid paced the ACC with 71 goals. She added 19 assists, putting her sixth nationally in points.
Medjid could become the third consecutive Tewaaraton winner from BC after Charlotte North won in 2021 and 2022. The winner will be announced June 1 in Washington.
Medjid ranks second in school history in career goals and points — trailing North — and raised her play during her final season, recording 15 hat tricks and scoring five or more goals in seven games.
With Medjid leading the way, the Eagles boast one of the nation’s top offenses as they aim for a sixth straight national title game appearance.
BC finished 16-3 and won the ACC regular-season and tournament titles. The Eagles are seeded third in the NCAA tournament bracket and will host the winner of Penn-UConn in the second round Sunday at 1 p.m.