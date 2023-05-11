Boston College women’s lacrosse standout Jenn Medjid is named a finalist for Tewaaraton Award

Boston College attacker Jenn Medjid has been named one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the nation’s top women’s collegiate lacrosse player. The graduate student rang up the fourth-most goals in Division 1 and helped lead the Eagles to their first-ever ACC championship.

Medjid paced the ACC with 71 goals. She added 19 assists, putting her sixth nationally in points.

Medjid could become the third consecutive Tewaaraton winner from BC after Charlotte North won in 2021 and 2022. The winner will be announced June 1 in Washington.