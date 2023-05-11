Mets drop further as Kodai Senga hit hard in another loss to Cincinnati

Jonathan India , Jake Fraley , and Tyler Stephenson each had two hits for the Reds (16-21), who sent the Mets (18-20) to their fourth loss in five games and 13th in the last 17. The shutout loss was New York’s seventh of the season; the Mets have scored two runs in their last 19 innings.

For the first time since 2012, the Mets have dropped five series in a row. The Cincinnati Reds erupted Thursday for four first-inning runs against Kodai Senga and beat visiting New York, 5-0, taking two of three in the series. Spencer Steer added an insurance solo shot in the fifth inning.

The New York Mets committed to paying nearly half a billion dollars in player contracts this offseason in their pursuit of a World Series title. It’s not paying off.

“Yes,” manager Buck Showalter said when asked if there’s reason for concern. “It falls on me. Obviously, when you don’t score runs, it’s impossible to win.”

On a Cincinnati bullpen day, Derek Law pitched into the second inning, followed by Ben Lively, Lucas Sims, and Kevin Herget, who logged his first career save. Lively (1-0), promoted from Triple A on Tuesday, allowed four hits with a strikeout over three innings to earn his first win since his rookie season in 2017.

“I’m so fired up,” Lively said. “My mom and my sister were here. I was so jacked up. I’m pretty riled up right now. It is surreal. I feel the circle is complete now.

“They told me to be ready for the second inning. I had no idea how long I’d go. I could have gone longer. Hell, yeah, I was fired up. I felt good. That’s just me. That’s how I am. It was an awesome win today.”

The group didn’t allow an extra-base hit until Francisco Alvarez’s one-out double off Herget in the seventh. Right fielder Henry Ramos threw Alvarez out at the plate trying to score on Francisco Lindor’s single to preserve the shutout.

After giving up two hits over six scoreless innings in his previous start against Colorado on May 5, Senga (4-2) threw 37 pitches while allowing five hits in Cincinnati’s four-run first inning, including four hits and a walk with two outs that produced all four runs. Kevin Newman capped the rally with a bases-loaded, two-run single. The Reds sent nine batters to the plate.

Senga regrouped to face the minimum nine batters over the next three innings before Steer’s two-out drive in the fifth. The Reds reached Senga for eight hits and five runs with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Marlins plan to start top prospect Eury Pérez on Friday

At 6-foot-8, Miami Marlins prospect Eury Pérez’s combination of size, control, and maturity has made him one of the most intriguing prospects in baseball. One so good, the righthander has leapt from Double A to the majors in three years.

Pérez will make his major league debut Friday when Miami hosts the Reds. At 20 years, 27 days, he’ll become the youngest pitcher in the club’s history and the only MLB player born after 2002.

“When you’re looking at him, he’s throwing all his pitches for strikes. He’s commanding his pitches,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said, “and so those are the things that you really make sure he can do before he gets here, and he’s shown that.”

Injuries to lefthander Trevor Rogers and righthander Johnny Cueto made room for Pérez, who is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 10 overall prospect and third-best righthander. He was called up from Double A on Wednesday.

“He gave us great confidence in his ability to come up here and do well,” Ng said. “In terms of the rotation, we’re at a spot where Trevor and Johnny are going to be out for a bit and thought it made sense.”

Pérez is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 31 innings for Pensacola. His fastball sits between 94-97 miles per hour and has topped out at 100. He was 4 inches shorter and 175 pounds when the Marlins signed him for $200,000 out of the Dominican Republic four years ago. By the time Pérez made his pandemic-delayed pro debut in 2021, he’d grown to his current height and put on 45 pounds.

Minnesota’s Tyler Mahle to have Tommy John

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery — in the next two weeks, the 28-year-old said — after an MRI showed issues with the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

“It was an easy decision just because it was so obvious after the second opinion,” he said. “It was so obvious what I should do for, you know, my longevity and my future and just health. I wasn’t going to be able to come back this year and pitch effectively.”

Mahle was pulled from his start on April 27 after showing diminished velocity. On a one-year, $7.5 million contract, he will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Injuries have been a constant for the righthander since the Twins sent three prospects to Cincinnati for him at the trade deadline last year. He was shut down twice last season with ongoing shoulder issues and made nine total starts for Minnesota, pulled early three times due to injury.

The announcement came before Thursday’s game, in which Carlos Correa hit a two-run double in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. Kyle Farmer homered as the host Twins earned their second straight victory after a stretch of five losses in seven games. Correa, hitting .189 when the day began, was booed again by the home crowd after two strikeouts, but he capped the Twins’ three-run seventh when he pulled a ground ball down the left-field line against Brent Honeywell (2-2).

Walk-off bunt in Kansas City

Freddy Fermin followed a leadoff walk by Nick Pratto and a single by Matt Duffy with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a rainy 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. After the White Sox tied it with a two-out rally against Aroldis Chapman in the eighth, Pratto then worked a walk off Reynaldo López (0-3) before Maikel Garcia struck out. Duffy followed with a single to right, and Fermin laid down a bunt just in front of the plate that allowed Pratto to slide home without a tag at the plate. Scott Barlow (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the win . . . Tampa Bay Rays lefthander Tyler Glasnow was cleared to make his next minor league injury rehabilitation appearance in his return from an oblique injury, a day after a start was cut short by left side tightness. Manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow probably will make his start on Tuesday, perhaps of three innings, and then have at least one more minor league appearance.