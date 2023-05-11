fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL schedule release: See which teams the Patriots will play in 2023

By Katie McInerney, Andrew Mahoney and Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2023, 47 minutes ago
Tyquan Thornton (left) and Hunter Henry celebrate a touchdown during the Patriots' final regular-season home game in January 2023.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

We know which teams the Patriots will play. Soon, we’ll find out when they play.

New England’s 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday. We’re keeping track of the games we know about, and what’s been reported.

While the home opener has not yet been announced, we know a special guest will be in attendance.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed Thursday that he has invited Tom Brady — whom Kraft called “the greatest player in the history of the game” — to return for the home opener and that the quarterback accepted.

2023 New England Patriots schedule

Nov. 12, 2023 (Week 10): vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

This will be the Patriots’ fourth international game. They’ve played twice in London and once in Mexico City.

The other international games in 2023, all in London, will be Falcons-Jaguars in Week 4 (Wembley Stadium), Jaguars-Bills in Week 5 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), and Ravens-Titans in Week 6 (Tottenham).

2023 New England Patriots opponents

TBD: at New York Jets

TBD: vs. New York Jets

TBD: at Buffalo Bills

TBD: vs. Buffalo Bills

TBD: at Miami Dolphins

TBD: vs. Miami Dolphins

TBD: vs. Washington Commanders

TBD: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TBD: at Dallas Cowboys

TBD: at New York Giants

TBD: at Denver Broncos

TBD: at Las Vegas Raiders

TBD: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TBD: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TBD: vs. New Orleans Saints

TBD: at Pittsburgh Steelers

