NFL schedule release: See which teams the Patriots will play in 2023

We know which teams the Patriots will play. Soon, we’ll find out when they play.
New England’s 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday. We’re keeping track of the games we know about, and what’s been reported.
While the home opener has not yet been announced, we know a special guest will be in attendance.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed Thursday that he has invited Tom Brady — whom Kraft called “the greatest player in the history of the game” — to return for the home opener and that the quarterback accepted.
2023 New England Patriots schedule
Nov. 12, 2023 (Week 10): vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany
This will be the Patriots’ fourth international game. They’ve played twice in London and once in Mexico City.
The other international games in 2023, all in London, will be Falcons-Jaguars in Week 4 (Wembley Stadium), Jaguars-Bills in Week 5 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), and Ravens-Titans in Week 6 (Tottenham).
2023 New England Patriots opponents
TBD: at New York Jets
TBD: vs. New York Jets
TBD: at Buffalo Bills
TBD: vs. Buffalo Bills
TBD: at Miami Dolphins
TBD: vs. Miami Dolphins
TBD: vs. Washington Commanders
TBD: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TBD: at Dallas Cowboys
TBD: at New York Giants
TBD: at Denver Broncos
TBD: at Las Vegas Raiders
TBD: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TBD: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
TBD: vs. New Orleans Saints
TBD: at Pittsburgh Steelers
