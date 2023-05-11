Patriots DT Davon Godchaux looking forward to playing in Germany and Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough

Godchaux is one of the few players on the Patriots’ roster with experience playing in Europe. In his rookie season of 2017, he played a game in London while a member of the Dolphins.

“I would tell the young guys, ‘Make sure you get your rest on the plane,’ ” Godchaux said Thursday. “Of course, set your alarm clock. It’s going to be an adjustment, but I think we’re going to go out there a couple days early.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has a simple message for his teammates when they play in Frankfurt, Germany this November.

Participating in the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workouts, Godchaux was just as excited as millions of Patriots fans for Thursday’s schedule release. The details of the Germany game were revealed on Wednesday — Week 12 against the Colts — and on Thursday morning Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that the team will honor Tom Brady at the home opener.

“That’s going to be big,” Godchaux said. “I would guess that’s probably sold out already. We don’t even know who the home opener is and it’s probably sold out because Tom’s coming back. Arguably the greatest quarterback ever. So when he can come back to where it all started, you know all the fans are excited about that.”

“We want to get a win every game, but that game we’ve definitely got to get a win ... we’ve definitely got to show up.”

Godchaux, entering his third season with the Patriots, said he’s not worried about Brady’s presence overshadowing Mac Jones and the current players. He remembered the electric night in 2021 when Brady returned to Gillette Stadium with the Bucs and defeated the Patriots, 19-17. Jones threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and had the Patriots in position to win before Nick Folk missed a 56-yard field goal.

“I think Mac handled it well in that game,” Godchaux said. “Actually, we had a chance to win it at the end. So he handled it well, and I’m sure he’s going to handle it well this season too.”

Now in Week 4 of the Patriots’ nine-week offseason program, Godchaux said the defense is working on improving from last year, when it finished No. 8 in total yards and No. 11 in points allowed.

“Always want to aim for top three,” Godchaux said. “Guys are back, we’re all on the same page. A lot of guys have the same lingo in the building on defense, so that’s going to be good. But it all starts with offseason program.”

Robinson treading carefully

Running back James Robinson only received $150,000 guaranteed on his two-year contract, so he is treading carefully when it comes to talking about his new team. When asked for his impression of playing for Bill O’Brien, he stopped in his tracks.

“I haven’t really played for him just yet,” Robinson said. “Right now, I’m just trying to work on getting better.”

James Robinson is ready for his first season in Foxborough. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

If the Patriots get the 2020 version of Robinson, he will be a nice sidekick to Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. As an undrafted rookie for Jacksonville, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards, caught 49 passes for 344 yards, and scored 10 total touchdowns. He followed that up with a solid 2021 campaign, gaining 989 total yards and scoring eight TDs.

But Robinson tore his Achilles’ at the end of 2021, and it derailed his career. He found himself nudged out of the Jaguars backfield, and was traded to the Jets in Week 8. But Robinson never fit in with the Jets, and was a healthy scratch in six of 10 games. When he did play, Robinson rushed for just 85 yards and caught two passes for 5 yards with the Jets.

“I would say it was not ideal,” Robinson said of last season. “I don’t really like moving around like that. It was kind of hard to just find my role, really, and do what I can for the teams that I was on.”

Robinson said he is healthy and looking forward to competing for a roster spot against Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor, with Stevenson as the lead.

“I’m just trying to bring what I did in my rookie season, here,” said Robinson, 24. “Coming off the Achilles’, there was a lot of talk of, ‘Oh, he’s not going to be this, he’s not going to be that. But I feel like at the start of that year when I came back, I was doing pretty fine, and I haven’t had problems with it since.”

