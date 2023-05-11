Patriots to honor Tom Brady at 2023 home opener

Tom Brady is coming back to Foxborough.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed Thursday that he has invited the quarterback, whom Kraft called “the greatest player in the history of the game” to return for the home opener and that Brady accepted.

“I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years,” Kraft said during an appearance on NFL Network. “And it’ll be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us, those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.