fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at 2023 home opener

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that Tom Brady accepted his invitation to be honored at the 2023 home opener.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Tom Brady is coming back to Foxborough.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed Thursday that he has invited the quarterback, whom Kraft called “the greatest player in the history of the game” to return for the home opener and that Brady accepted.

“I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years,” Kraft said during an appearance on NFL Network. “And it’ll be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us, those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

“When I invited Tommy, [he said] he’s very excited to come back and see our fans and it’ll be a great, great celebration.”

Kraft didn’t reveal the date or the opponent for the home opener. The NFL is set to release its schedule later Thursday.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

Boston Globe Today