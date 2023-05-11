Patriots to honor Tom Brady at 2023 home opener

Tom Brady is coming back to Foxborough.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed Thursday that he has invited the quarterback, whom Kraft called “the greatest player in the history of the game” to return for the home opener and that Brady accepted.
“I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years,” Kraft said during an appearance on NFL Network. “And it’ll be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us, those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.
“When I invited Tommy, [he said] he’s very excited to come back and see our fans and it’ll be a great, great celebration.”
Kraft didn’t reveal the date or the opponent for the home opener. The NFL is set to release its schedule later Thursday.
“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023
Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq
