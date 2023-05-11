Rookie Enmanuel Valdez makes most of opportunity to show Red Sox he can produce as second baseman

In 13 games, Valdez is hitting .317/.349/.463 with three doubles and a home run. He has claimed the everyday role at second base with Christian Arroyo on the injured list with a cranky hamstring.

That’s not a bold take when it comes to Red Sox rookie Enmanuel Valdez , who has gotten off to a hot start in his first taste of major league competition.

ATLANTA — If he continues to produce, he has a chance at sticking in the big leagues.

The bat was always supposed to play. It’s the main reason why the Red Sox was attracted to the 24-year-old when the club sent catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros at last season’s trade deadline in exchange for Valdez and outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu.

Valdez has looked comfortable from Day 1 in his at-bats. His presence at the plate is one of self-assurance, of knowing that he belongs. He can spray the ball to all fields, carrying a line drive approach along with the ability to hit the ball out of the park.

“It starts with the work, really,” Valdez said through a team translator Wednesday. “I know I got off to a tough start in Triple A, but I was making good contact. I just wasn’t getting the hits to go along with it. So I stuck with it. And, thankfully, up here, those solid contacts that I was making are landing as hits.

“I hope to stay in the same rhythm and keep with the same, the same work that I’ve been putting in.”

No doubt, opposing pitching staffs will adjust. Scouting reports will mount and deliver ideas on how to best exploit the lefthanded-hitting rookie. Frustration will mount for Valdez, too, at some point. But his success at the plate so far should give Sox fans some level of affirmation that they have a hitter on their hands.

“I do believe it’s the plate discipline,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora on what has led to Valdez’s early success. “That’s something we noticed when we made the trade. So as long as he keeps swinging at the ones he has to swing at he’s going to be OK.”

Valdez, who was .184 at Worcester but in just 57 at-bats, said the key difference between Triple A and the majors is that pitchers don’t make many mistakes. But with that, he noted, pitchers are more around the plate, allowing him to set his sights even more within the strike zone.

Defensively, Valdez looks to be getting more comfortable, at least in the past couple of games, and initiated a difficult double play in the first game of the Sox’ two-game set with the Braves. Valdez fielded the ball on his glove side, reverse pivoted, and delivered a strike to second base to shortstop Kiké Hernández, who completed the play to first.

Yet there’s still work to be done on that defense, a weakness in Valdez’s game. He works tirelessly with third base coach/infielder instructor Carlos Febles and has sought out teammates such as third baseman Rafael Devers and Hernández for guidance, too.

The Sox are still some time away from a Trevor Story return. Adalberto Mondesi’s timeline is still unclear despite it being over a year since he underwent ACL surgery. Yu Chang recently underwent hamate bone surgery that will leave him sidelined for at least six weeks, though that’s an ambitious timeline.

The reps and opportunities are there for Valdez to continue to prove himself.

“I’m not taking this opportunity for granted,” Valdez said “And that’s why I’m continuing the work that I do with Febles and am soaking up as much as I can.”

Cardinals fly into Fenway

The Sox will open up a three-game set against the Cardinals with James Paxton on the mound Friday at Fenway Park opposite Adam Wainwright. The start will be Paxton’s first time on the mound since April 6, 2021, when the lefthander was still a member of the Mariners.

On Saturday, Chris Sale will take on fellow lefthander Steven Matz, followed by Corey Kluber against Miles Mikolas for the series finale Sunday. The Cardinals (13-25) have gotten off to a disappointing start to the season, but have won three of four and most recently took two out of three from the Cubs in Chicago.

Whitlock pitches sim innings

Garrett Whitlock threw a three-inning simulated game (48 pitches) on Thursday at Fenway as he continues his recovery from right ulnar neuritis … The Red Sox will host their first drone show following Friday’s game … Worcester’s Polar Park won Ballpark Digest’s Triple-A Best of the Ballparks vote for 2023.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.