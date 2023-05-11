fb-pixel Skip to main content

24 people, many of them children, hurt in bridge collapse in Finland, police say

By The Associated PressUpdated May 11, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola region collapsed mid-morning. No one was killed, but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.Jussi Nukari/Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Two dozen people, many of them schoolchildren, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo on Thursday, police and media said.

Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola region collapsed mid-morning. No one was killed, but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Espoo is a neighboring city of the capital, Helsinki.

“Several people fell a few meters when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said in a statement.

Police are conducting a technical investigation in the area and the possible causes for the accident are being probed.

