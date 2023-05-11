Israel strikes on Gaza target Islamic Jihad after cease-fire fails

The Israeli strikes have killed at least 28 people in the last three days, including six children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and injured at least 74. UN officials have expressed growing alarm over the civilian death toll, as well as the hundreds of rockets lobbed by Gazan militants into Israel.

Israeli airstrikes killed two more PIJ commanders Thursday, after attacks that killed three early Tuesday — a targeted campaign that Israel hopes will weaken the militant Islamist group that it blames for a string of recent terrorist attacks and rocket launches.

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military continued its withering pursuit of senior leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza for a third day as retaliatory rocket fire continued to rain down on Israel and cease-fire talks appeared to stall.

Advertisement

One man was killed and seven people were injured Thursday after a rocket hit a home in the central Israeli town of Rehovot, according to the Magen David Adom emergency rescue service.

Israeli aircraft struck the upper floor of an apartment building in the south of Gaza early Thursday, killing three PIJ members, including Ali Hassan Ghali, who the group identified as the head of its rocket program. The other two were his brother and nephew, according to Palestinian media.

Later in the day, the PIJ confirmed another strike had killed Ahmed Abu Daqqa, identified by Israel Defense Forces as the rocket program’s second-in-command. Four others were wounded in the attack, health officials said.

Israel has avoided direct hits on Hamas, the dominant and more heavily armed faction that rules Gaza. While the group has repeatedly condemned Israel’s attacks and pledged revenge, military officials said they saw no sign yet that Hamas had deployed its own weapons in the latest escalation.

While Hamas and the PIJ are common enemies of Israel, they are also rivals that compete for popular support in Gaza and across the West Bank.

Advertisement

An Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified matters, said Israel decided to take action against the PIJ after rocket attacks last week — recognizing signs that the group was prepared to slip beyond the control of Hamas and mount its own military campaign, as it has done repeatedly in the past.

“Every now and then the screws get loose,” the official said. “We decided there was no reason for us to wait for them to do it again and again and again.”

The IDF sought to overwhelm the group with a sudden, unexpected show of force, using precision missiles to target three PIJ leaders in different locations at the same time — a demonstration meant to send a message to militant groups across the enclave, including Hamas.

Israel was confident, the official added, that the PIJ would step back for now, providing a measure of calm to residents in Israel and Gaza.

“We’re not delusional,” the official said. “I don’t think the very basic elements of the security situation in Gaza is going to change. But I believe it is important that we tighten the screws.”

Hamas has publicly pledged support for its smaller rival, PIJ, but it has remained on the sidelines while the confrontation decimates the group’s leadership and depletes its arsenal.

“Hamas has a lot to lose by engaging with Israel,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, chairman of the political science department at al-Azhar University in Gaza City.

Advertisement

If Hamas were to become involved in the fighting, he said, it would ‚likely mean the revocation of Israeli work permits that thousands of Palestinians in the enclave depend on to make a living.

“For now,” added Abusada, “neither Hamas nor Israel want that big confrontation.”

Islamic Jihad has fired more than 800 rockets since Tuesday, according to the Israeli military, with some projectiles reaching as far as Tel Aviv. After an overnight pause in launches, air raid sirens sounded early Thursday in towns close to the Gaza border and continued regularly through the day.

Local officials said several houses and vehicles were hit in Sderot, Netivot, and other communities near Gaza. One rocket fell on the roof of a kindergarten in the Eshkol region; another hit an empty playground. Schools in the area remained closed for a third day.

Only 620 of the rockets launched made it into Israeli territory, the IDF said, with most of those intercepted by the country’s air defense system, known as Iron Dome. More than 150 failed upon launch and landed inside of Gaza, it said.

Diplomatic efforts to curtail the fighting continued overnight as governments expressed concern about the loss of life and the risk of the conflict widening. Egyptian media reported that an agreement between the parties had been reached late Wednesday, but no official announcement came, and the attacks continued.

An Islamic Jihad spokesman confirmed to The Washington Post that the group had demanded an end to targeted killings at cease-fire talks in Cairo. But he denied that the loss of its commanders has deterred the group from retaliating, saying their deaths only “enhanced the steadfast challenge to continue on the path of Jihad and resistance.”

Advertisement

“The assassination of the leaders won’t change anything in the equation,” the spokesman, Tariq Silmi, said in an interview.