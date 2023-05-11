Pakistan’s top court orders release of Imran Khan

The court’s decision left open the possibility that Khan could be rearrested under different circumstances. Still, the ruling was widely considered a political and legal win for Khan, whose supporters have taken to the streets in droves since his arrest. It also sets up a direct clash between the Supreme Court and Pakistan’s military, which is widely considered to be the driving force behind his arrest, analysts say.

The court declared that authorities had unlawfully arrested Khan, who was in a hearing Tuesday when he was taken into custody, stressing that security forces must obtain permission before carrying out an arrest on court premises. His lawyers challenged the legality of the arrest Thursday morning and requested his release.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s release from custody Thursday, offering a major victory for the onetime leader who was arrested this week as part of a corruption inquiry, and escalating a political crisis that has engulfed the country.

Khan, the former international cricket star turned populist politician, was arrested in connection with a corruption case involving the transfer of real estate — charges that he denies. His detention set off violent protests across the country as thousands of his supporters came to his defense, attacking military installations and clashing with security forces.

The public’s direct confrontations with Pakistan’s powerful military — which for decades has been an invisible hand wielding power behind the government — were unlike anything the country had experienced in recent memory.

Tensions between Khan and military leaders had been growing since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. In recent months, thousands of supporters have attended his political gatherings, where he has called for Pakistan to hold early general elections in which he plans to run. Supporters have also camped outside his home in Lahore, the country’s second-largest city, to effectively serve as his bodyguards.

Khan is facing dozens of corruption charges, which he and his supporters have characterized as a misuse of the justice system by the government, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the military to keep him out of politics.

Over the past year, Khan has rallied his supporters around accusations that the military orchestrated his ouster and, most recently, that a senior Pakistani military intelligence general was behind a shooting that wounded him in November.

On Monday, military officials offered a sharp rebuke to those accusations, and authorities arrested him the next day. Soon after, protesters set aflame and ransacked military buildings across the country — violent scenes that were once considered unimaginable in a nation where few have dared to directly challenge the military.

The military’s media wing released a statement late Wednesday vowing a swift and “severe” response to protesters who had attacked military installations.

“The facilitators, planners and political rioters involved in these activities have been identified and now, strict action will be taken against them,” the statement read. “No one can be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands.”

Since the protests began Tuesday, authorities have shut off the Internet and cellphone networks across most of Pakistan, deployed the army to at least two provinces, and arrested more than 3,000 protesters. Authorities also arrested more than a dozen key leaders in Khan’s political party, including his close aide and former information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, and the party’s vice chair and general secretary.

More than 150 officers and personnel were also seriously injured in the clashes across Punjab, the country’s most populous province, police said.

In its ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered Khan to stay in a police guesthouse overnight, citing security concerns. He is expected to appear at the Islamabad High Court on Friday and seek bail for a number of cases lodged against him — a process that he began Tuesday, but that was interrupted by his arrest.